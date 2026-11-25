OM box office collection Day 5: Dhanush-Mammootty’s spy thriller crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide

Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi's OM: Operation Mole has crossed Rs 100 crore mark worldwide within five days. However, the film witnessed another dip in its domestic collections on Day 5.

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OM box office collection Day 5 (PC: Instagram)

Dhanush and Mammootty’s latest theatrical release, O.M: Operation Mole, has managed to reach an important milestone within its first five days in cinemas. The action thriller opened with strong numbers and continued to attract audiences over its opening weekend. However, its performance has started changing as it enters the weekday phase. Despite the drop in domestic earnings, the film has another reason to celebrate, with its worldwide collection moving past a major box-office milestone.

OM box office collection Day 5

O.M: Operation Mole collected Rs 5.40 crore net in India on Day 5. The film recorded 6,108 shows across the country. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 61.45 crore and its domestic gross collection stands at Rs 71.25 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film witnessed a 14.3% decline compared to its Day 4 collection of Rs 6.30 crore. This comes after a strong opening weekend, during which the film maintained a steady performance across different language markets.

Here is a look at O.M: Operation Mole estimated India net collections so far:

OM box office collection Day 1 (Friday): Rs 18.10 crore

OM box office collection Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 15.75 crore

OM box office collection Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 15.90 crore

OM box office collection Day 4 (Monday): Rs 6.30 crore

OM box office collection Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 5.40 crore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wunderbar Films (@wunderbarfilms)

The Tamil version continued to lead the domestic collections on Tuesday, earning Rs 3.40 crore from 3,372 shows. The Telugu version contributed Rs 1.60 crore from 1,612 shows, while the Hindi version added Rs 40 lakh from 1,124 shows.

OM worldwide box office collection Day 5

While OM has witnessed a decline in its domestic earnings, its worldwide performance has been encouraging. O.M: Operation Mole collected Rs 1 crore from overseas markets on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 29.50 crore. Combining its Indian and worldwide earnings, the film’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 100.75 crore in just five days.

Crossing the Rs 100 crore mark is an important achievement for the team, especially within its first week of theatrical release.

Dhanush adds another Rs 100 crore worldwide film to his filmography

The latest milestone also adds to Dhanush’s box-office achievements. With O.M: Operation Mole crossing Rs 100 crore worldwide, the actor has added another film to his list of worldwide Rs 100 crore grossers.

The film also marks a big achievement for Mammootty, with its worldwide earnings surpassing the lifetime collection of his previous highest-grossing film, Bheeshma Parvam.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the action thriller features Dhanush, Mammootty, and Sai Pallavi in key roles. Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah, Renu Desai, and Indrans are also part of the cast. Released in theatres on November 20, 2026, the film is available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

With its worldwide collection already crossing Rs 100 crore, the next challenge for the film will be to maintain its hold during the remaining weekdays and carry its momentum into the second weekend.