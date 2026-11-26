OM box office collection Day 6: Dhanush-Mammootty film sees weekday slowdown, India net collection nears Rs 70 crore

Dhanush and Mammootty's O.M Operation Mole has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide within six days of its release. However, the film witnessed another drop in its daily box office collection on Day 6.

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OM box office collection Day 6 (PC: IMDb)

A strong opening weekend can give a film the push it needs, but maintaining that momentum during the weekdays is a different challenge altogether. Dhanush and Mammootty’s O.M Operation Mole has enjoyed a good start at the box office, with audiences turning up for the crime thriller since its theatrical release. The film has already achieved an important worldwide milestone in less than a week. However, its latest collection figures show that the pace has started to change. As O.M Operation Mole completes six days in cinemas, here’s a look at its domestic earnings, overseas performance, and more.

OM box office collection Day 6

Dhanush and Mammootty’s O.M Operation Mole collected Rs 4.10 crore net across all languages in India on Day 6, according to Sacnilk estimates. The film witnessed a 24.1% drop compared with its Tuesday collection of Rs 5.40 crore.

With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 65.55 crore, and its domestic gross earnings stand at Rs 76 crore.

The Tamil version continues to contribute the biggest share to the film’s earnings. On Day 6, it collected Rs 2.60 crore from 3,364 shows. The Telugu version added Rs 1.25 crore, while the Hindi version earned Rs 25 lakh.

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OM worldwide box office collection Day 6

O.M Operation Mole collected Rs 75 lakhs on Day 6, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 30.25 crore. So, as of now, the film has earned Rs 106.25 crore globally, according to Sacnilk.

Its overseas gross collection stands at Rs 30.25 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 76 crore. The overseas market has played an important role in helping the film cross the major milestone so early in its theatrical run. The film will now look to maintain its position during its first weekend after the initial weekday decline.

OM box office performance: Day 1 to Day 6 collection trend

O.M Operation Mole opened in theatres on November 20, 2026, and recorded its highest single-day collection on its first day, earning Rs 18.10 crore in India. It maintained a strong performance over the weekend, with Sunday collections slightly higher than Saturday’s earnings.

The film’s box office momentum took a hit on its first Monday, when collections dropped by 60.4% to Rs 6.30 crore. The downward trend continued on Tuesday, with the film collecting Rs 5.40 crore, registering another 14.3% decline. On Day 6 (Wednesday), OM earned Rs 4.10 crore, witnessing a further 24.1% drop. With this, the film’s total India net collection stands at Rs 65.55 crore and its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 106.25 crore in six days.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, O.M Operation Mole features Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah in important roles. Its performance over the second weekend will be worth watching to see how it will maintain its box office momentum.