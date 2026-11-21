OM movie review: Dhanush unleashes a fierce action avatar, Mammootty commands the screen and Sai Pallavi shines in a power-packed entertainer!

Rating: (4/5)

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OM (PC: IMDb)

When powerful performances, explosive action, thrilling suspense and larger-than-life cinematic moments come together on the big screen, the result can be a truly engaging movie experience. Starring Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi, OM: OPERATION MOLE arrives in cinemas as an ambitious cinematic package packed with action, emotion, impressive screen presence and several gripping moments that keep audiences hooked.

Dhanush’s Powerful Avatar and Mammootty’s Unmatched Screen Presence

The biggest strength of the film is undoubtedly its star cast. Dhanush once again proves why he is regarded as one of the most versatile performers, delivering an impressive combination of acting prowess and action skills. His rugged appearance, aggressive attitude and commanding physical performance bring a distinct energy to the film. He particularly stands out during the action sequences, while his emotional scenes showcase the depth and intensity he brings to his character.

Mammootty’s entry and commanding screen presence further elevate the film. His powerful personality, impressive dialogue delivery and seasoned performance add considerable weight to every scene. Watching Dhanush and Mammootty share screen space is undoubtedly one of the film’s biggest highlights.

Sai Pallavi strengthens the narrative with her natural and compelling performance. Playing a courageous police officer, she impresses with her confidence and remarkable screen presence. Sreeleela adds glamour and fresh energy to the proceedings, while Naseeruddin Shah brings his experience and acting finesse to make the narrative even more impactful.

Undercover Mission, Red Sandalwood Smuggling and Edge-of-the-Seat Suspense

Director Rajkumar Periasamy, who previously earned appreciation for Amaran, creates an intriguing world of crime and undercover operations this time around.

Revolving around the illegal smuggling of red sandalwood, secret missions and the mysteries hidden behind them, the narrative takes audiences through several thrilling situations.

The film maintains a fairly engaging balance between action and suspense. Multiple twists and turns keep the curiosity alive, while the director also makes room for the emotional dimensions of the characters alongside the grand action sequences.

However, certain portions feel slightly stretched. Nevertheless, the impressive star cast, and high-impact action sequences largely compensate for these minor shortcomings.

Music, Cinematography and Action Make for a Spectacular Combination

The technical aspects emerge as another major strength of the film. Sai Abhyankkar’s music and background score add considerable intensity to the action and suspense sequences.

The cinematography is particularly impressive. From breathtaking forest landscapes to challenging shooting locations and elaborately choreographed action sequences, the film offers a visually appealing experience designed for the big screen.

The single-take action shots deserve special mention. The fluid camera movements and seamless continuity make these sequences particularly exciting to watch.

The editing, action choreography and overall visual treatment collectively give the film a grand cinematic scale.

Is the Film Worth Watching in Theatres?

Absolutely! If you are a Dhanush fan and enjoy big-star action thrillers featuring intense fight sequences, undercover missions and suspense-driven storytelling, OM: OPERATION MOLE could be a worthwhile theatrical watch.

The film’s biggest USP is its powerful ensemble cast and large-scale action presentation. Dhanush’s commanding new avatar, Mammootty’s charisma and Sai Pallavi’s impressive performance make it an entertaining cinematic experience.

Final Verdict

OM: OPERATION MOLE is an action-suspense thriller that brings together star power and cinematic grandeur in an engaging package.

Dhanush dominates with his powerful new avatar, Mammootty strengthens the narrative with his commanding presence, and Sai Pallavi wins hearts with her effortless performance.

For audiences who enjoy high-octane action, gripping suspense and an impressive ensemble cast, this film is worth experiencing on the big screen.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4/5)