Operation Ganga: Mohanlal’s L367 first look out, film based on India’s Ukraine evacuation mission

Mohanlal’s much-awaited L367 has finally got its official title. Now called Operation Ganga, the Vishnu Mohan directorial is inspired by India’s evacuation mission during the Russia-Ukraine war.

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Mohanlal’s L367 titled as Operation Ganga (PC: Instagram)

Mohanlal’s next big project has finally revealed its official name. Earlier known by its working title L367, the South superstar’s upcoming film has been officially titled Operation Ganga. The makers unveiled the title along with the first poster on September 5, 2026, giving fans the first major glimpse of the ambitious project. The film, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vishnu Mohan, draws from India’s evacuation mission during the Russia-Ukraine war. The title itself immediately connects the film to one of the most significant rescue operations carried out by the Indian government in 2022. While the makers have not revealed the complete storyline yet, the project is expected to bring a dramatic human story from that period to the big screen.

Operation Ganga first poster unveiled

Mohanlal shared the first poster along with the official title, putting an end to months of curiosity around L367. The project had been announced earlier this year, but the makers had kept its final title and several story details under wraps.

The poster features a female warrior statue holding a sword in one hand and a shield in the other hand. Dense clouds surround the massive figure, partially concealing the city and creating a dramatic, imposing atmosphere. A fighter jet can be seen flying alongside the statue. The title OPERATION GANGA is displayed on the poster with the tagline ‘A NATION’S PROMISE’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

The film is directed by Vishnu Mohan, who previously helmed Meppadiyan. His debut feature earned him the National Film Award for Best Debut Film of a Director. Operation Ganga marks his collaboration with Mohanlal and is backed by Gokulam Gopalan under the Sree Gokulam Movies banner.

Operation Ganga cast

The upcoming film Operation Ganga features a strong cast led by Mohanlal in the lead role. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Adil Hussain, and Bhagyashri Borse in important roles. It is directed by Vishnu Mohan, who is known for the film Meppadiyan.

The music for the film is composed by Shashwat Sachdev. The movie is expected to be an action-oriented project with an international setting and a promising ensemble cast.

What is Operation Ganga about?

The film takes inspiration from Operation Ganga, the Indian government’s evacuation effort launched in 2022 after the Russia-Ukraine conflict left thousands of Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine, including a large number of students.

The real-life mission involved bringing stranded Indians back home through coordinated evacuation efforts. Reports state that around 22,500 Indian citizens were evacuated from Ukraine during the operation.

For now, the makers have kept several details about Operation Ganga, including its release date, under wraps. But with the title and first poster now out, the film has moved one step closer to giving audiences a look at the story it plans to tell.