Pawan Kalyan, wife Anna Konidala announce separation after 13 years of marriage

Pawan Kalyan, Anna Konidala end 13-year marriage; here's what they said in a joint statement

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Pawan Kalyan and Anna Konidala (PC-Instagram)

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan and his wife, Anna Konidala, have decided to end their 13-year marriage. The couple announced their separation through a joint statement shared on Kalyan’s Instagram page late last night. They said the decision was taken with “mutual understanding and respect” and added that they would continue to remain friends.

In their statement, the couple also spoke about their responsibilities as parents and said their children’s happiness would remain their biggest priority. “Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always remain our shared priority,” the statement read.

They also requested their well-wishers to respect their privacy as they go through this personal phase. “During this personal transition, we seek your understanding, kindness, and respect for our privacy. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by us throughout this journey,” it said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pawan Dangeti (@pawandangeti)

Pawan Kalyan’s Three Marriages: A Look At His Personal Life

The separation marks the end of Pawan Kalyan’s third marriage. The actor-politician was previously married to Nandini in 1997. However, the couple separated in 1999.

He later married actor and model Renu Desai in 2009. The two have a daughter and a son together, but their marriage ended in divorce in 2012.

In 2013, Kalyan married Anna, who is originally from Russia. The couple have two children together, Polena Anjana Pawanova and Mark Shankar Pawanovich.

Pawan Kalyan is the younger brother of actors Chiranjeevi and Nagendra Babu. He made his acting debut in 1996 with the Telugu film Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi. Over the years, he established himself as a popular actor in Telugu cinema.

Pawan Kalyan’s Political Journey

Apart from films, Kalyan has also built a career in politics. He began his political journey in 2008 as the president of Yuvarajyam, the youth wing of the Praja Rajyam Party (PRP), founded by his elder brother Chiranjeevi.

During his association with PRP, he actively campaigned for the party but did not contest any elections or hold a constitutional position.

In 2011, after PRP merged with the Congress, Kalyan expressed his disappointment third

and took a break from politics.

In March 2014, he founded the Jana Sena Party (JSP) and campaigned actively during the 2014 elections.

The party contested 140 constituencies in the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. Kalyan himself contested from Gajuwaka and Bhimavaram but lost both seats to YSR Congress Party candidates. Jana Sena managed to win only the Razole constituency.

However, the party’s fortunes changed in the 2024 general and Assembly elections. Kalyan played an important role in bringing together the Jana Sena Party, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and BJP in an alliance. The alliance secured a massive victory, with Jana Sena winning all the seats it contested.

On June 14, 2024, Pawan Kalyan was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.