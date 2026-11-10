Pawan Kalyan’s three marriages: From Nandini in 1997 to Anna Lezhneva in 2013, a look at his relationships

Pawan Kalyan's third marriage with Anna Lezhneva comes to an end; Here's a look at his two previous weddings

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Pawan Kalyan's marriages (PC-Instagram)

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan has announced his separation from his third wife, Anna Lezhneva, after 13 years of marriage. The couple shared a joint statement on November 9, 2026, confirming their decision to part ways. They said the decision was taken with mutual understanding and respect and added that they would continue to remain friends and devoted parents to their children.

Pawan Kalyan’s personal life has seen three marriages over the years. He first married Nandini in 1997, followed by actor Renu Desai in 2009. In 2013, he married Russian model and actress Anna Lezhneva. With his latest announcement, his third marriage has also come to an end.

Pawan Kalyan’s first marriage with Nandini in 1997

Pawan Kalyan married Nandini in 1997. However, their relationship did not last long, and the couple separated in 1999. Their divorce was legally finalised in 2008. The two did not have any children together.

Pawan Kalyan’s second marriage with Renu Desai in 2009

Pawan Kalyan met actor and model Renu Desai while shooting for the Telugu film Badri in 2000. The two dated for several years before getting married in January 2009. They have two children together: son Akira Nandan, born in 2004, and daughter Aadya, born in 2010. However, their marriage ended in divorce in 2012.

Pawan Kalyan’s third marriage with Anna Lezhneva in 2013

Pawan Kalyan met Russian model and actress Anna Lezhneva on the sets of his film Teen Maar in 2011. The two got married in September 2013 and have two children together, son Mark Shankar Pawanovich and daughter Polena Anjana Pawanova.

Unlike his previous relationships, Pawan and Anna largely kept their married life away from public attention. Anna maintained a low profile for several years and was mostly seen accompanying the actor-politician at public events.

In July 2023, rumours about trouble in their marriage surfaced when Pawan was busy campaigning for the Andhra Pradesh elections. However, the Jana Sena Party later shared a picture of the couple together, putting the speculation to rest.

Anna made her Instagram debut in March 2026, offering followers a rare glimpse into her personal life with Pawan and their children. She wrote, “Long overdue. Feels like the right time now,” while announcing her arrival on the platform.

Over the following months, she shared several personal moments. In April, she recalled the Singapore school fire that their son Mark had survived a year earlier. She also spoke about the difficult period Pawan faced before the 2024 elections, revealing how challenging those years had been for their family.

In June, she wrote about watching Pawan fight his political battles while she tried to remain strong for their children. She also celebrated an important milestone when she graduated with a Master of Arts degree from the National University of Singapore, with Pawan by her side.

In July, Anna expressed her preference for being addressed by her married surname, Konidela, instead of Lezhneva.

Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva announce separation

On November 9, 2026, Pawan and Anna confirmed that they had decided to end their marriage through a joint statement. They also made it clear that their children’s happiness would remain their priority. The statement read, “To Our Well-Wishers, Near and Dear Ones …After sharing a significant part of our lives together, we have decided to part ways with mutual understanding and respect. Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always remain our shared priority.”

“During this personal transition, we seek your understanding, kindness, and respect for our privacy. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by us throughout this journey. Pawan Kalyan Konidala, Anna Konidala,” further read the statement.

According to a source close to the Konidela family who spoke to Hindustan Times, a divorce petition has also been filed. However, Pawan Kalyan has not personally addressed the reported legal proceedings on his social media accounts.