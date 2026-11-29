Pawan Singh cuts ties with family and relatives, makes exception for mother and brother Ranu Singh

Pawan Singh cuts ties with family and relatives, makes exception for mother and brother Ranu Singh; apologises to Bhojpuri community

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Pawan Singh

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh has made a shocking announcement on social media, saying he has decided to end his relationship with his family and extended relatives. In an emotional Instagram post, the singer-actor said he had reached the limit of his patience and apologised to the Bhojpuri community. However, he clarified that his decision does not include his mother and eldest brother, Ranu Singh, for whom he will always be there.

The announcement comes amid Pawan Singh’s ongoing divorce proceedings with his second wife, Jyoti Singh. Their marital dispute has become a public controversy, with Jyoti accusing the actor of mistreatment and Pawan denying the allegations.

Pawan Singh announces decision to cut ties with family

Sharing his thoughts on Instagram, Pawan Singh wrote, “Once a person gets caught up in household affairs, they forget all the Vedas and scriptures.”

Explaining his decision, the singer-actor said, “After crossing the threshold of tolerance, I am posting this with great sadness. I would like to apologize to all the people of Bhojpuri community. I want to tell you that from today onwards I have no relation with my entire family and clan.”

However, Pawan made it clear that his mother and eldest brother Ranu Singh would always remain an exception. He concluded his note by saying, “Yes, for the mother who gave me birth, and for my eldest brother Ranu Singh—as long as I am alive, my life is at their disposal.”

What is the controversy between Pawan Singh and Jyoti Singh?

Pawan Singh and Jyoti Singh have been involved in a public dispute amid their divorce proceedings. The situation intensified after Jyoti accused the actor of mistreating her and allegedly forcing her to take abortion pills. Pawan denied the allegations and called them false.

During a press conference on October 8 last year, Jyoti spoke about her allegations and said, “He’s saying he yearned for a child, but a person who yearns for a child doesn’t give his wife medication. I was given medication every time, and I hadn’t revealed many things to the media, but today Pawan Ji forced me to. I’m not defaming Pawan, I’m just presenting my side. I’m sharing the things about myself today. When Pawan Ji was administering the medication to me, and when I spoke out against him, he tortured me so much that I took sleeping pills. I took 25 sleeping pills at 2 am.”

She further claimed that people from Pawan’s family and team helped her after the incident.

She added, “At that time, his brother Ranu Bhaiya was there, Deepak Bhaiya from his team, and Vicky ji were there. They picked me up and took me to the hospital. They took me to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Andheri, Mumbai. I was treated there.”

Making another allegation against the actor, Jyoti said, “He used to give me abortion pills.”

Pawan Singh responds to Jyoti Singh’s allegations

Pawan Singh also addressed the controversy during a separate press conference on the same day. Sharing his version of events, he said, “Jyoti Singh posted on Instagram that she is coming to Lucknow to meet me. I am aware of her intentions. I informed the administration about various matters. We were having food when my elder brother suggested I speak to Jyoti Singh’s brother. I asked him to tell them to come after a day or two.”

He further described their meeting and said, “When my brother informed me that Jyoti had arrived, we still got ready and met at the flat along with my younger brothers Hrithik and Dhananjay. Jyoti was with her brother and elder sister Juhi. How I behaved with her — only I, she, and God know that. Jyoti said she wouldn’t leave until the divorce matter is resolved. I asked, can a case be fought while living under the same roof? I asked the staff to prepare food she wanted and went to a meeting, leaving my brother to talk to her.”

Addressing the allegations and public discussion surrounding their marriage, Pawan said, “For me, the public is God. I would never hurt the sentiments of those who have helped me reach this position. Jyoti Singh Ji, when you came to my society yesterday, I welcomed you with respect. We spoke for about 1.5 hours. Your only demand was that I get you to contest elections, which is beyond my control. Contrary to rumours, I did not call the police — they were present from the morning to ensure everything was supervised.”

On the professional front, Pawan Singh recently participated in Amazon MX Player’s reality show Rise and Fall.