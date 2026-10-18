Pawan Singh-Jyoti Singh case: Court fines Bhojpuri actor Rs 3,000 for missing hearing

Pawan Singh fined Rs 3,000 in wife Jyoti Singh’s maintenance case, next hearing scheduled for November 12.

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Pawan Singh, Jyoti Singh (PC- Instagram)

Bhojpuri actor and BJP MLC Pawan Singh has been fined Rs 3,000 by a family court for failing to appear at a hearing in the maintenance case filed by his wife, Jyoti Singh. The court has scheduled the next hearing for November 12. According to news agency PTI, Pawan Singh’s lawyer, Harivansh Singh, said the hearing was scheduled before Additional Principal Judge Kamalapati Prajapati. He explained that the actor could not attend because his mother, Pratima Devi, was unwell.

His lawyer submitted a medical certificate from his mother’s doctor, along with an application seeking mediation, to the court. Despite this, the court imposed a fine of Rs 3,000.

Jyoti Singh appeared in court with her lawyer and accused her husband of making a mockery of the judicial process by using his influence. “The case was filed four years ago. There is a limit to one’s patience. My life has been ruined,” she told reporters.

Jyoti filed the maintenance petition on April 22, 2022. Pawan Singh and Jyoti Singh got married on March 6, 2018.

Pawan Singh and Jyoti Singh’s dispute

The couple’s dispute also made headlines in 2025, when Jyoti was seen breaking down outside Pawan Singh’s residence in Lucknow after police officers stopped her from entering. At the time, Jyoti alleged that her husband had filed an FIR against her. However, police officers present at the scene clarified that no official case had been registered at that point and that she had been summoned for questioning as part of ongoing legal proceedings.

Jyoti reportedly refused to accompany the police to the station despite repeated requests and accused the authorities of humiliating her in public. An officer mentioned that legal proceedings between the couple were ongoing and referred to a complaint Jyoti had filed, allegedly accusing Pawan Singh of murder. Jyoti denied this, saying her complaint concerned maintenance and was not criminal in nature.

Jyoti Singh’s allegations against Pawan Singh

Jyoti also accused Pawan Singh of infidelity. She alleged that shortly after the elections, he took another woman to a hotel in front of her. She questioned his claims of wanting to serve society and said she could not tolerate the alleged incident.

“Yeh samaj ki seva karenge? Yeh Pawan ji seva karenge jo apni patni ko nikalne ke liye police bula rahe hain? Chunav ke dauraan apni patni ka istemal kiya, aur phir doosri ladkiyon ko lekar hotel gaye. Sab poochte the na ki chunav ke baad main kyun aa gayi? Kyunki chunav ke 20 din baad Pawan ji hamare saamne ek ladki ko lekar hotel gaye the. Hum ek patni hoke yeh bardaasht nahin kar sakte the, isiliye hum chale gaye. Aur ab yeh Pawan ji insaaf karenge?”(Is this the man who says he wants to serve society? The same man who calls the police to throw out his wife? He used me during the election campaign and then took other women to hotels. People used to ask why I returned after the election. It’s because 20 days after the election, Pawan took a girl to a hotel in front of me. As a wife, I couldn’t tolerate that, so I left. And now he claims he’ll bring justice?)”

The maintenance case is ongoing, with the next hearing scheduled for November 12.