Prabhas celebrates 47th birthday with Prashanth Neel, fuels Salaar 2 excitement among fans

The Salaar duo’s latest interaction has sparked fresh conversations online, with fans eager to know whether the stars will return for another chapter of the action franchise.

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Prabhas’ birthday meet-up with Prashanth Neel fuels Salaar 2 excitement (PC: Twitter)

Prabhas has given fans another reason to look forward to his upcoming projects as he celebrates his 47th birthday. The actor marked the special occasion with a meeting with filmmaker Prashanth Neel, bringing back memories of their successful collaboration in Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. A picture of the two together, shared by the film’s official social media handle, has sparked fresh conversations about the much-awaited sequel. Although the makers have not announced a release date or shared a detailed production update, the birthday post has raised hopes that the actor and director will return for another chapter in the action franchise.

Prabhas gets a special birthday wish from Salaar makers

The official Salaar handle shared a picture of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel together on the eve of the actor’s birthday. The accompanying message celebrated their reunion and hinted at the possibility of seeing them work together again.

The post read, “A special day and a special reunion, Wishing our one and only Violent Man, #Prabhas a spectacular birthday! We can’t wait to see this DINO-mite duo back in action… #Salaar2.”

The use of “DINO-mite” caught fans’ attention and added to the excitement surrounding Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam. The sequel is expected to continue the story of Deva and Varadha, played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran respectively. However, the makers are yet to share an official release date or confirm further production details.

See viral post on Prabhas’ birthday here

A special day and a special reunion ♥️ Wishing our one and only Violent Man, #Prabhas a spectacular birthday! We can’t wait to see this DINO-mite duo back in action… #Salaar2 https://t.co/SiUY3R34RQ — Salaar (@SalaarTheSaga) October 23, 2026

Fans react to Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s reunion

The birthday post prompted enthusiastic reactions from fans, many of whom expressed their excitement about the possibility of the duo returning for the sequel. One fan wrote, “DEVA THE DINO-MITE”, while another called Prabhas the “One and only Violent Man”.

Another comment read, “DINOSAUR Prabhas and Dynamite Neel in Frame”. A fan also expressed eagerness to see the filmmaker and actor collaborate again, writing, “Can’t to see the to witness your madness With Salaar-2, “INDIA’S BIGGEST SUPERSTAR”

The reactions show that anticipation for the sequel remains strong, even though an official update about its release is still awaited.

See fans reactions on Salaar 2 hint post here

@SalaarTheSaga DEVA THE DINO-MITE https://t.co/6yGoWCHHBk — Scooby (@ScoobyRebel_) October 23, 2026

‘

@SalaarTheSaga DINOSAUR Prabhas and Dynamite Neel in Frame Can’t to see the to witness your madness With Salaar-2

https://t.co/iS3beBU3Bl — Nepal Prabhas Army (@PrabhasNepal) October 23, 2026

What happened in Salaar and what can the sequel explore?

Released in 2023, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire introduced audiences to Khansaar, a fictional city shaped by political rivalries, powerful families and shifting loyalties. Prabhas played Deva, whose close bond with Varadha, portrayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, formed the centre of the story.

Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, the action drama attracted attention for its large-scale sequences and intense storytelling. As per Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs 617.75 crore worldwide.

Salaar clashed with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire arrived in theatres in December 2023 and clashed with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Both films drew considerable attention during the holiday release period. Salaar emerged as the overall winner in terms of worldwide gross collections, while Dunki performed strongly in overseas markets and specific domestic regions.