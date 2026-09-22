Prabhas’ Fauzi delayed: Producer Ravi Shankar confirms release postponement, new date yet to be announced

Prabhas’ much-awaited Fauzi will not arrive in theatres on December 3, 2026. Producer Ravi Shankar has confirmed the delay, while the makers are yet to announce a new release date.

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Prabhas’ Fauzi delayed (PC: IMDb)

Prabhas fans will have to wait a little longer for Fauzi. The highly anticipated period action drama, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, has officially been pushed from its previously announced December 3, 2026, release date. The film is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. While reports about a possible delay had been doing the rounds for several days, producer Ravi Shankar has now confirmed that the film will not arrive as planned. The makers have not announced a new date yet, but the producer has assured fans that the extra time is being used to make Fauzi on the scale they have promised.

Prabhas’ Fauzi delayed, producer confirms release postponement

Producer Ravi Shankar of Fauzi confirmed the postponement while speaking at the pre-release event of Nani’s The Paradise on September 21, 2026, night. He apologised to fans for pushing the film back and said the team needed a little more time.

The producer also made a strong statement about the scale of Fauzi. He described it as a “next-level” film and said audiences had not seen Prabhas in such a grand avatar since the Baahubali franchise.

He said, “Fauzi is being pushed back a little bit, but it’s a next-level movie. You haven’t seen brother Prabhas look so grand since Baahubali. It’s a movie of that scale. However, small sorry that we are pushing it back a bit. You will cherish it for a lifetime. It’s such a massive and great movie.”

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The film was earlier scheduled to release worldwide on December 3, 2026. Some recent reports suggest that Fauzi might release in 2027, but the makers have not officially announced a specific 2027 date yet.

Fauzi release date: Why has Prabhas’ film been delayed?

The Fauzi release date postponement comes as the team continues work on the ambitious period drama. Earlier reports linked the delay to pending post-production work, including the extensive visual effects required for the film. Fauzi is set against a pre-Independence backdrop, which adds to the production demands of recreating its period setting.

The film was earlier scheduled to release worldwide on December 3, 2026. Some recent reports suggest that Fauzi might release in 2027, but the makers have not officially announced a specific 2027 date yet.

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However, it is important to note that the makers have not publicly given a detailed technical explanation for the delay. What producer Ravi Shankar has confirmed is that the team wants additional time before bringing the film to theatres.

About Fauzi: Cast and plot

Fauzi is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, best known for Sita Ramam. Prabhas leads the film, with Imanvi Esmail, Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Sajjad Delafrooz among the other actors in the cast. The film is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers, with T-Series Films presenting the project.

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The film is described as a large-scale period action drama set against the backdrop of pre-Independence India. According to IMDb, the plot of the Fauzi revolves around, “Follows a battle-worn soldier who endures a devastating battlefield confrontation, grappling with loss and survival amidst fallen comrades.”

For now, fans will have to wait for the official announcement regarding the new release date of Fauzi.