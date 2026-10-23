Prabhas turns 47: Fans celebrate with posters, flags and bike stunts, Japanese fans share special tribute

Prabhas turned 47 on October 23, a huge crowd gathered outside his Hyderabad home at midnight, cheering for the actor and waving posters and flags. Watch the videos here.

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Prabhas' birthday celebrations (PC-Twitter)

Prabhas received birthday wishes from fans across the world as the actor turned 47 on October 23. While fans gathered outside his Hyderabad home around midnight to celebrate the occasion, his Japanese admirers shared a special video dedicated to the star. The makers of his upcoming films also took to social media to wish him on his birthday.

Japanese fans celebrate Prabhas’ birthday

A video shared by Prabhas’ Japanese fans showed them dressed in black and gold as they celebrated the actor’s birthday. Some fans wore T-shirts featuring the star, while cakes, balloons, streamers and memorabilia added to the celebrations. They also sang ‘Happy Birthday’ and shared a heartfelt message for him.

Their caption read, “Happy Birthday Prabhas Garu. Happy Birthday Prabhas-san. Last year, your long-awaited visit to Japan was truly moving! Please come to Japan again anytime. I want to go to India to watch your new movie when it’s released. #Prabhas #HappyBirthdayPRABHAS #JapanLovesPrabhas”.

Fans gather outside Prabhas’ Hyderabad home

Prabhas’ Indian fans also celebrated his birthday with great enthusiasm. Videos on social media showed a large crowd gathering outside his home in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, carrying posters and flags featuring the actor.

As the clock struck midnight, fans cheered and shouted birthday wishes. Posters covered a wall near his home, while some fans were seen waving flags featuring Prabhas from a moving truck.

Antam ra Nizam nawab anni

Entra aa crowd orey with out planning

#HappyBirthdayPRABHAS https://t.co/8PIYTu0wjM — konaseemarebel (@konaseemarebel) October 22, 2026



Celebrations were also reported in Bhimavaram, where fans used blowtorches and revved their bike engines to mark the occasion. Videos from other parts of the country showed fans expressing their love for the actor in different ways.

At prabhas anna house

11 kuda avale appude prabhas anna house ki velli poyaru mental rebels

Akkada full police lu unnaru #HappyBirthdayPRABHAS #Prabhas https://t.co/M4wMkXvmfO — konaseemarebel (@konaseemarebel) October 22, 2026

Prabhas’ journey from Eeswar to Baahubali

Prabhas made his acting debut with Eeswar in 2002, but it was Varsham (2004) that gave his career a major boost. He went on to star in films such as Chatrapathi (2005), Bujjigadu (2008), Billa (2009), Darling (2010), Mr Perfect (2011) and Mirchi (2013).

However, the Baahubali films, released in 2015 and 2017, took him to a new level of stardom and earned him a massive fan following across India and beyond.

After starring in Kalki 2898 AD in 2024, Prabhas appeared in The Raja Saab this year. The film received mixed reviews and did not make the expected impact.

Prabhas’ upcoming films

Prabhas has several projects lined up. He will next be seen in Hanu Raghavapudi’s period action film Fauzi and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, which is scheduled to release in 2027. The release date for Fauzi has not yet been finalised.

The actor is also set to return for the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, which will feature Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan alongside him.