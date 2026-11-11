Irumudi fame actress Priya Bhavani Shankar marries longtime boyfriend Rajvel Raj in intimate ceremony – Watch video

Tamil actress Priya Bhavani Shankar has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Rajvel Raj after dating for over a decade. The couple got married in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends.

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Priya Bhavani Shankar marries boyfriend Rajvel Raj (PC: Twitter)

Tamil actress Priya Bhavani Shankar has begun a beautiful new chapter in her personal life. The actress, who recently grabbed attention for her performance in the Telugu film Irumudi, has married her longtime boyfriend Rajvel Raj. While celebrity weddings often come with grand celebrations and plenty of attention, Priya and Rajvel chose to keep their special day intimate. The wedding video has now surfaced online, giving fans a glimpse of their traditional celebrations and the happy moments shared by the newlyweds.

Priya Bhavani Shankar and Rajvel Raj Wedding video goes viral

Priya Bhavani Shankar and Rajvel Raj tied the knot on November 11, 2026, in a traditional wedding ceremony in Chennai. The celebrations were attended by their family members and close friends.

A video from the wedding has been circulating on social media, and fans are delighted to see the couple finally getting married after years of being together.

November 11th Actress #PriyaBhavaniShankar and her long time boyfriend #RajvelRaj begin a beautiful new chapter together, celebrating their marriage in an intimate ceremony surrounded by loved ones. #WeddingCelebration #NewBeginnings #KollywoodWedding https://t.co/Nd1Y2NKd9j — Actor Kayal Devaraj (@kayaldevaraj) November 11, 2026

In the video, Rajvel Raj can be seen arriving at the wedding venue in traditional white attire. Priya Bhavani Shankar, meanwhile, looks beautiful in a traditional red saree paired with minimal jewellery. Her simple hairstyle and bridal look added to the charm of the intimate celebrations.

One of the sweetest moments from the video shows the couple meeting at the wedding mandap and sharing a warm hug. They are also seen smiling and enjoying a few light-hearted moments during the wedding rituals. The wedding was a traditional affair, with the couple choosing to celebrate their big day away from the usual celebrity wedding extravagance.

November 11th Actress #PriyaBhavaniShankar and her long time boyfriend #RajvelRaj begin a beautiful new chapter together, celebrating their marriage in an intimate ceremony surrounded by loved ones. #WeddingCelebration #NewBeginnings #KollywoodWedding https://t.co/ObHqU7Jroj — Actor Kayal Devaraj (@kayaldevaraj) November 11, 2026

Priya Bhavani Shankar and Rajvel Raj’s love story

Priya Bhavani Shankar and Rajvel Raj’s love story reportedly dates back to their college days, with the couple having been together for over a decade. Despite being in the public eye, the actress has largely kept her personal life away from the spotlight.

However, in August 2026, she sparked engagement rumours after sharing a photograph with Rajvel on her Instagram Stories.

Priya Bhavani Shankar’s acting career and upcoming films

Before entering the film industry, Priya Bhavani Shankar worked as a television news anchor. She later became popular through the television show Kalyanam Mudhal Kadhal Varai before making her Tamil film debut with Meyaadha Maan in 2017.

Over the years, she has appeared in several films, including Monster, Mafia: Chapter 1, Oh Manapenne!, and Thiruchitrambalam. She also made her Telugu film debut with Kalyanam Kamaneeyam in 2023.

The actress was recently seen in Ravi Teja’s Telugu film Irumudi, directed by Shiva Nirvana. She also appeared in the Tamil film Hot Spot 2 Much.