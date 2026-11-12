Pushpa 2 choreographer Shekhar Master, three others escape unhurt as lorry rams car in Telangana

A work schedule was followed by an unexpected road mishap for the choreographer and his companions, but none of the four occupants suffered injuries.

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Pushpa 2 choreographer Shekhar Master involved in road accident (PC: Twitter)

A journey back home after a night shoot turned into a frightening experience for a popular Telugu film choreographer and his companions. Their car was involved in an accident in the early hours of Thursday in Telangana’s Rangareddy district. The impact left the vehicle damaged, but the people travelling inside were fortunate to escape without injuries. The incident drew attention after details emerged about the accident and the choreographer’s health. He has since received calls from colleagues and well-wishers who wanted to know how he was doing.

Shekhar Master escapes unhurt after lorry hits car in Rangareddy

According to news agency ANI, choreographer Shekhar Master, known for his work in films such as Pushpa 2, Devara: Part 1 and Guntur Kaaram, and three others escaped unhurt after a lorry rammed their car near Gollapalli village in Telangana’s Rangareddy district around 6 am on Thursday. The accident took place within the limits of Shamshabad Police Station while they were returning after a night shoot.

The collision damaged their car, but all four occupants were safe. Shamshabad Police have taken note of the incident and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Jani Master shares health update on Shekhar Master

Following the incident, choreographer Jani Master shared an update about Shekhar Master through his X account. He said he had spoken to him and confirmed that he was doing fine. Jani also mentioned that Shekhar was expected to return to the sets of his ongoing film shoot later on Thursday.

In his post, Jani wrote, “Been receiving calls from many near and dear ones enquiring about #SekharMaster’s accident while returning from the shoot of #Kaaka. I spoke to the master and I’m happy to share that he is doing fine. He will also be joining the #Kaaka shoot this evening. Let’s all pray for his good health and the well-being of everyone. Stay safe!”

The update brought relief to fans and members of the film industry who had been concerned after hearing about the accident.

See viral post of Jani Master here

Been receiving calls from many near and dear ones enquiring about #SekharMaster’s accident while returning from the shoot of #Kaaka. I spoke to the master and I’m happy to share that he is doing fine. He will also be joining the #Kaaka shoot this evening. Let’s all pray for his good health and the well-being of everyone. Stay safe! ❤️ — Jani Master (@AlwaysJani) November 12, 2026

Shekhar Master was shooting for Chiranjeevi’s Kaaka

Shekhar Master has been working on Kaaka, an upcoming Telugu action drama directed by Bobby Kolli. The film features Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role and is being shot at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The latest schedule began on September 7 and is considered an important phase of production.

The makers recently announced that actor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has joined the cast. Bobby Kolli hinted at the importance of his character, saying that he would add another intense layer to the film. Anaswara Rajan also features in the project as Chiranjeevi’s daughter.