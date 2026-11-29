Pushpa director Sukumar loses Rs 1 crore bet to Allu Aravind after crying during Dulquer Salmaan’s Aakasamlo Oka Tara, says ‘Expensive recommendation sir’

Filmmaker Sukumar got emotional while watching Aakasamlo Oka Tara and lost a bet with producer Allu Aravind. The Pushpa director shared a picture of the Rs 1 lakh cheque on social media.

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Aakasamlo Oka Tara (PC: IMDb)

A film recommendation turned into an expensive bet for Pushpa director Sukumar, but it seems the movie was worth every penny. Telugu filmmaker and producer Allu Aravind (father of actor Allu Arjun), challenged Sukumar to watch his latest presentation, Aakasamlo Oka Tara, without shedding a tear. The stakes were unusually high, with Rs 1 crore on the table if Sukumar managed to stay dry-eyed. However, the director’s reaction after watching the film revealed how the emotional story got to him. Sukumar has now shared a picture of the cheque he had to pay, along with a humorous message about the costly recommendation.

Pushpa director Sukumar loses Rs 1 crore bet to Allu Aravind

Director Sukumar took to his Instagram Stories to share a picture of a Rs 1 lakh cheque made out to Allu Aravind after losing the challenge. The filmmaker revealed that Aravind had called him and asked him to watch Aakasamlo Oka Tara, promising Rs 1 crore if he managed to leave the theatre without crying.

However, the condition was that Sukumar would have to pay Rs 1 lakh if he got emotional during the film. The director admitted that he lost the challenge and shared the cheque as proof.

In his post, Sukumar wrote, “Yesterday I got a call from Aravind Gaaru and had an interesting challenge for me..Hey Sukumar, go and watch AOT..! If you come out of the theatre without shedding tears, I will give you 1 crore. If not you give 1 lakh. Whattttt an expensive recommendation sir.”

Aakasamlo Oka Tara’s box office performance

Aakasamlo Oka Tara, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli, has recorded a decent box office performance, crossing Rs 50 crore worldwide within nine days of its theatrical release. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 37.63 crore net in India and its overseas earnings stand at Rs 14 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 51.63 crore.

About Aakasamlo Oka Tara

Directed by Pavan Sadineni, Aakasamlo Oka Tara stars Dulquer Salmaan and debutant Satvika Veeravalli in the lead roles. The film also features Shruti Haasan and Ruhani Sharma in important roles.

According to IMDb, the plot of Aakasamlo Oka Tara revolves around, “A girl from a remote village dreams of becoming an astronaut and wishes to defy the odds and doubts from those around her. She meets a middle-class man who joins her on the journey in a crucial role.”

The emotional drama explores love, sacrifice, family relationships, and the importance of standing by someone’s ambitions. The film was released in theatres on November 20, 2026.