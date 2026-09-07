R Sarath, award-winning Malayalam filmmaker, dies at 63

R Sarath dies: Award-winning Malayalam filmmaker R Sarath dies at 63 in Thiruvananthapuram. Known for Sayahnam and Sthithi, he leaves behind an acclaimed cinematic legacy.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/regional/r-sarath-award-winning-malayalam-filmmaker-dies-at-63-8518518/ Copy

Malayalam filmmaker R Sarath dies at 63 (PC: Twitter)

Award-winning Malayalam filmmaker and screenwriter R Sarath has died at the age of 63 at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram in early hours of September 7, 2026. R Sarath had built a career that went beyond mainstream filmmaking, moving between documentaries, feature films, and projects centred on art and heritage. He was rated as one of the internationally reputed film makers from India. While his passing marks a loss for the Malayalam film industry, his work, particularly his acclaimed debut Sayahnam won seven Kerala State Film Awards, has left behind a lasting place in Indian cinema

R Sarath dies at 63 in Thiruvananthapuram

Award-winning Malayalam filmmaker R Sarath died at the age of 63 on Monday, September 7, 2026, as reported by Malayalam news outlet Mathrubhumi. He passed away at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram in the early hours of the morning. He was reportedly under treatment for kidney-related ailments. The cause of his death has not been publicly disclosed so far.

R Sarath was known for his work as a director and screenwriter and had made a name for himself with films that explored unusual and thought-provoking subjects. His notable works include Sayahnam, Sthithi, Sheelabathi, and Buddhanum Chaplinum Chirikkunnu.

R Sarath’s journey in Malayalam cinema

R Sarath began his career in cinema as a documentary filmmaker and worked as an assistant to acclaimed director Shaji N Karun. His early projects had a strong focus on art, culture, and heritage.

His feature film journey began with Sayahnam in 2000. The film went on to become one of the most important works of his career, earning critical appreciation and several major honours. It won seven Kerala State Film Awards, while Sarath also received the Indira Gandhi Award for Best First Film of a Director and the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam.

His later films included Sthithi, Sheelabathi, Swayam Parudeesa and Buddhanum Chaplinum Chirikkunnu. His final film as a director was Swayam: Selfless. Across his career, his films received national, state and international recognition.

R Sarath was also known for his work on Kerala’s mural art

Filmmaking was not R Sarath’s only contribution to the arts. He was also deeply involved in research into Kerala’s traditional mural paintings. While working on the documentary The Painted Epics, Sarath discovered rare mural paintings associated with famous Indian artist Raja Ravi Varma. His research into Kerala’s mural traditions earned him a Junior Fellowship from the Government of India’s Department of Culture in 1996.

Over the years, R Sarath also took on several roles within the wider cultural and film community. He served on the jury of the National Film Awards in 2011 and later chaired the Kerala State Television Awards jury.

His passing brings an end to a career marked by cinema, research, and a strong interest in Kerala’s artistic heritage.