Raaka: Atlee and Allu Arjun’s film achieves Guinness World Record with real-time motion capture

Atlee’s upcoming collaboration with Allu Arjun has entered the record books even before its theatrical release, adding another major achievement to the highly anticipated project.

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Atlee’s Allu Arjun starrer sets Guinness World Record before release (PC: Instagram)

Some films create curiosity through their stars, while others attract attention because of the scale of what is happening behind the camera. Raaka appears to be doing both. The upcoming collaboration between Allu Arjun and director Atlee Kumar has already achieved a major milestone before reaching theatres. The film has now entered the Guinness World Records for a technical feat involving motion capture. The achievement gives audiences a glimpse of the ambitious production that Atlee has been developing with Sun Pictures. While the story and several details about the film remain closely guarded, its latest behind-the-scenes reveal offers a sense of the technology and effort being put into the project.

Raaka sets Guinness World Record

Raaka has officially secured the Guinness World Record for Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time after 37 performers were captured simultaneously during a single session. The record was achieved in Mumbai and was officially certified on September 15, 2026. Allu Arjun and Atlee received the Guinness World Records certificate recognising the achievement. For the unversed, Atlee is celebrating his 40th birthday today, making this milestone even more special for the filmmaker.

The record-breaking motion-capture session was completed earlier in the year and involved bringing together dozens of performers in the same capture environment. The scale of the exercise required an extensive technical setup to record the performances accurately and in real time.

See Allu Arjun’s post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sun Pictures (@sunpictures)

Behind-the-scenes video shows massive setup

The makers have also shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse that gives fans an idea of how the record was achieved. The video shows performers working together during the motion-capture process while technical teams monitor the footage and data. The setup reportedly involved 92 optical motion-capture cameras along with systems for calibration, networking, synchronisation and real-time visualisation. Facial capture and witness cameras were also part of the technical arrangement.

For viewers, the BTS footage provides an interesting look at the technology that usually remains hidden behind large-scale visual effects. The 37 performers had to be captured simultaneously while preserving the individual movements of each person.

A global triumph in motion capture! #Raaka sets a Guinness World Record for the ‘Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time’, with 37 performers captured simultaneously ✨ @alluarjun @Atlee_dir @GWR #Raaka #AlluArjun #Atlee #GuinnessWorldRecords https://t.co/hotAxnrgfE — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) September 21, 2026

What is Raaka about?

Details about the story are still being kept under wraps. Raaka is being mounted as a large-scale science-fiction action project and marks the first collaboration between Allu Arjun and Atlee. Deepika Padukone is also part of the principal cast while Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna and Janhvi Kapoor have been associated with the project.

The film’s first look had already created curiosity around Allu Arjun’s unusual appearance. The latest record now adds another talking point as the makers continue to build the film with extensive visual effects and motion-capture technology.

Raaka release date

The makers have not announced an official theatrical release date yet. Current reports indicate that the film is expected to arrive in 2027 but the exact date remains unconfirmed.