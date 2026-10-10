Rajinikanth gives special shoutout to Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorothy starring Keerthy Suresh, calls it ‘Fantastic…’

Karthik Subbaraj's Dorothy, featuring Keerthy Suresh in a pivotal role, continues to draw attention from the film industry. The Tamil drama explores friendship, violence, love, and LGBTQ.

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Rajinikanth gives special shoutout to Dorothy (PC: Instagram)

Karthik Subbaraj’s latest directorial venture, Dorothy, has been drawing attention for its unusual subject and the themes it explores. Starring Keerthy Suresh alongside Sananth and Rishikanth, the Tamil film moves beyond a conventional friendship drama to look at the social pressures that shape people’s lives. Now, superstar Rajinikanth’s reported shoutout has brought further attention to the project. With a respected director at the helm, a strong cast and music by Ilaiyaraaja, the film has several talking points for Tamil cinema fans.

Rajinikanth’s special shoutout for Dorothy

Rajinikanth’s appreciation for Dorothy has added to the attention surrounding Karthik Subbaraj’s latest film. The director previously worked with the superstar on Petta (2019), making the association between the two an interesting point for fans.

Sharing the picture with Rajinikanth, Karthik Subbaraj wrote, “Thalaivaaaaa…. Fantastic..Beautiful… Mindblowing’ !! Thalaivar Loveeedd #Dorothy and spoke in detail for an hour appreciating every aspect of the film…. Can’t ask for more…. Will forever remember the conversation & him saying…..”Intha Karthik Subbaraja thaan thedittu irunthen… Hat’s off” … Am flying

Love you Thalaiva … #ThalaivarRavesDorothy #DorothyWinsBIG #DorothyTheCinemaTheChange”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karthik Subbaraj (@ksubbaraj)

Dorothy marks Subbaraj’s 10th directorial feature and represents a different storytelling approach from some of his better-known commercial films. The filmmaker, known for projects such as Pizza and Jigarthanda, has built a reputation for experimenting with genres and challenging familiar storytelling patterns.

The film has also received appreciation from other prominent names in the industry. Veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam praised Subbaraj’s filmmaking style, describing him as a special talent and highlighting the film’s visual language and technical execution.

About Dorothy

Dorothy stars Keerthy Suresh, Sananth, and Rishikanth. It was released on September 25, 2026. Beyond its central relationships, Dorothy addresses questions about social acceptance, identity, and the treatment of people who do not fit conventional expectations. These themes have contributed to discussions around the film since its release.

IMDb states, “Set in a world shaped by caste, violence, and toxic masculinity, two friends grow up inseparable in rural Tamil Nadu. Their lives are transformed by the arrival of Dorothy, a woman whose compassion challenges the world around them.”

Karthik Subbaraj has said that the positive responses from viewers, particularly those who have reflected on their attitudes towards transgender people after watching the film, are meaningful to him.

The director has also defended his approach amid online criticism, choosing to focus on the conversations the film has encouraged. Critics praised it for its daring, progressive, and unconventional storytelling.