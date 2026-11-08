Rajinikanth greets fans on Diwali, blows kisses, and wishes everyone outside his Chennai residence despite heavy rain – Watch video

Superstar Rajinikanth made Diwali special for his fans as he stepped out of his Chennai residence despite the rain. The actor waved, blew kisses, and wished the crowd a happy Diwali.

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Rajinikanth greets fans outside Chennai home on Diwali (PC: Twitter)

For many fans, Diwali becomes even more special when they get an opportunity to see their favourite stars in person. Superstar Rajinikanth made sure his admirers had a memorable festive morning this year. Despite the rain in Chennai, several fans gathered outside his residence, hoping to catch a glimpse of the actor. Not wanting to disappoint them, the veteran star stepped out to greet the waiting crowd. His warm gestures, cheerful smile and festive wishes soon caught everyone’s attention. A video of the interaction has now surfaced online, showing why Rajinikanth continues to share such a special bond with his fans across generations.

Rajinikanth greets fans outside Chennai home on Diwali despite rain

Rajinikanth stepped out of his Poes Garden residence in Chennai on November 8, 2026 (Sunday) to meet fans who had gathered outside his home to celebrate Diwali. Despite the rain, a large number of admirers waited outside, carrying the actor’s photographs and posters. When Rajinikanth appeared, the crowd cheered and welcomed him with excitement.

The actor greeted everyone with folded hands, waved at the gathering and even blew kisses towards his fans. With a smile on his face, he wished them a happy Diwali before heading back inside.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Superstar Rajinikanth greets his fans at his residence in Chennai on the occasion of #Diwali https://t.co/VeiaoGmewH — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2026

Videos of the interaction show fans cheering loudly as the superstar acknowledges their presence. He also gestured towards the crowd, asking them to leave as it was raining and they could get wet.

Rajinikanth’s special bond with fans wins hearts

Rajinikanth’s appearance outside his Chennai home once again highlighted the strong bond he shares with his admirers. The actor has often stepped out to greet fans on special occasions, including his birthday and festivals.

His fans regularly gather outside his Poes Garden residence to catch a glimpse of him. For many, even a brief wave or greeting from the superstar is enough to make their day.

This time, the rain did little to dampen their excitement. Fans continued waiting outside his home, hoping to see their favourite actor. Rajinikanth’s decision to step out and acknowledge them made the occasion even more memorable.

The video has been widely shared online, with fans appreciating the actor for taking time out of his Diwali celebrations to meet them. His simple gesture has once again won hearts.

Rajinikanth’s work front

On the professional front, Rajinikanth is enjoying the success of his latest release, Jailer 2. The film has been performing strongly at the box office and has added another major release to the superstar’s career. Jailer 2 has collected Rs 469.25 crore in India and grossed Rs 825.55 crore worldwide after 24 days in theaters, according to Sacnilk.

He is also preparing for his upcoming project Dharman: The Deadly Doctor, which marks his 173rd.