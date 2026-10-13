Rajinikanth recalls bus conductor days, says he still tears up seeing khaki uniform: ‘I loved more than acting’

Veteran actor Rajinikanth at 75 says he still cannot identify with superstardom, reveals his job as a bus conductor made him happy, says ‘I still miss it’.

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Rajinikanth (PC-Instagram)

Long before Rajinikanth became one of Indian cinema’s biggest superstars, he worked as a bus conductor in Bengaluru. Even after decades in films and a massive fan following, the actor says those years remain close to his heart. Speaking at the Jailer 2 Super Show, the 75-year-old star recalled his time as a conductor and admitted that he still finds it difficult to relate to the fame surrounding him.

Rajinikanth says he loved being a bus conductor

Rajinikanth said his five years as a bus conductor were among the happiest periods of his life. He added that visiting Bengaluru and seeing the buses and khaki uniforms brings back strong memories. “I love acting, of course. But I loved my bus conductor job much more than that. Those five years as a conductor were truly amazing. I still miss it. So, deep down, I believe I am a conductor and always will be. To be frank, I still can’t identify with superstardom and all the fame. That’s why I go to Bengaluru once in a while. When I see that bus, it brings happiness to me. When I see that khaki dress, my eyes tear up without me realising it. I identify myself as a bus conductor,” he said.

His journey from working as a bus conductor to becoming a leading star remains an important part of his life story. Despite his success, Rajinikanth says he continues to feel connected to his early years.

Rajinikanth credits fans for his success at 75

The actor also spoke about continuing to play lead roles at 75. He credited the love and support of his fans for his long career and said his success would not have been possible without them. “I am 75 now. Many people ask me how I am still playing lead roles. Ellam enna vaazha vaikum daivangalana, rasikka varum Tamil makkalala thaan (It is all because of the Tamil people, who are like gods to me, who come and celebrate my work). Without them, I am nothing. I’m just a blade of grass,” he said.

Rajinikanth added that the support of his fans has encouraged major production houses to work with him and filmmakers such as Nelson Dilipkumar to continue making films with him. “It’s because of your love and support that big production houses are coming forward to work with me, and creative directors like Nelson are making films with me. I don’t know how to repay your love. I am falling at your feet,” he said.

Rajinikanth recalls lessons from mentor K Balachander

At the event, Rajinikanth also spoke about the influence of legendary filmmaker K Balachander on his approach to acting. He explained how his mentor taught him to keep thinking about a character even when he was not on set. “Once we have said yes to a film, we shouldn’t be thinking about it only when we are on set. We should always be thinking about it. People like Kamal Haasan and I come from the ‘K Balachander school.’ When we are acting, he won’t say anything. But if we make a mistake, he will come to us and ask why we did what we did without thinking. Then he will scold us and tell us that we should always be thinking about the character we are playing. That’s how you can completely immerse yourself in the character,” he said.

The superstar also shared his thoughts on the importance of maintaining a positive outlook. “Your thinking should be correct. If your thoughts are positive, it will create vibrations on its own. Negative thoughts affect you. No matter what, we all have only 24 hours, right? So, why don’t we continue having positive thoughts?” he said.

Nelson Dilipkumar talks about Rajinikanth’s simplicity

Director Nelson Dilipkumar, who has teamed up with Rajinikanth for Jailer 2, also spoke about the actor’s simple approach on film sets. He pointed out that the superstar usually arrives with a small team and enjoys spending time with the people around him. “Of all the people I have worked with, you are the person who arrives on sets with the least number of staff. They tease him at least five times a day, and he mostly spends quality time with them,” the director said.

Rajinikanth’s next film is Jailer 2

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2023 blockbuster Jailer. The first film was a major commercial success, and the sequel has generated considerable interest among fans eager to see the actor return as Muthuvel Pandian.

As anticipation builds for the film, Rajinikanth’s memories of his days as a bus conductor offer a glimpse into the person behind the superstar image. Even after decades of fame, the actor says he continues to identify with the job he held before entering the film industry.