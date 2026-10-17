Rajinikanth visits Deva’s residence to pay tribute, CM Vijay announces state honours for late composer

From memorable film songs to collaborations with leading stars, Deva built a distinctive musical legacy in Tamil cinema that continues to resonate with audiences and fellow artists.

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Rajinikanth visits Deva’s residence to pay tribute (PC: Twitter)

Some melodies become so closely linked with a film star that audiences remember them long after the film ends. Veteran Tamil music composer Deva created several such musical moments during his decades-long career, including the iconic title music associated with Thalaivar Rajinikanth’s screen appearances. His passing has left the Tamil film industry mourning the loss of a composer whose work connected with audiences across generations. As tributes pour in from actors, musicians and political leaders, Rajinikanth’s visit to Deva’s Chennai residence and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s announcement of state honours have emerged as significant moments in the farewell to the veteran musician.

Rajinikanth visits Deva’s residence to pay his last respects

Superstar Rajinikanth visited Deva’s residence in Chennai to pay his final respects after the composer passed away at the age of 75. The actor’s visit carried special meaning given Deva’s contribution to the music associated with some of his most memorable films. Their professional connection helped create a distinctive sound that became familiar to generations of Rajinikanth fans.

Deva composed music for several Rajinikanth films, including classics Annamalai (1992), Baashha (1995) and Arunachalam (1997). His title-card music became particularly recognisable, helping build anticipation whenever the “Super Star Rajni” appeared on screen. The composer’s work was not limited to songs, as his background scores also added to the impact of memorable cinematic moments.

Check out Rajinikanth’s viral video here

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Superstar Rajinikanth paid his respects to music director Deva at his residence in T. Nagar after his demise. https://t.co/pfY4cfztSG — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2026

CM Vijay announces state honours for Deva’s final journey

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK chief Vijay expressed grief over Deva’s death and paid tribute to his contribution to Tamil cinema. The state government announced that the composer’s final journey would be accorded state honours, recognising his lasting contribution to the music industry.

In his tribute, Vijay recalled how Deva won the affection of ordinary listeners through his distinctive compositions and folk-inspired songs. He expressed sorrow over the loss and offered condolences to the composer’s family, friends and admirers. The announcement of state honours reflects the place Deva held in Tamil Nadu’s cultural and musical landscape.

Chief Minister Vijay pays tribute to veteran music composer Deva Sir.! #Deva https://t.co/jfyf3iSo4v — karthee (@ikaddy_) October 17, 2026

Deva’s death at 75 leaves the music industry in mourning

Deva’s son Srikanth Deva confirmed that the veteran composer had died following a cardiac arrest. The news brought tributes from across the Tamil film industry, with colleagues remembering both his musical talent and his warm personality.

Actor Karthi shared a tribute, remembering Deva’s energy and the joy he brought through his music. He also highlighted the composer’s contribution to Chennai’s gaana tradition, which became an important part of his musical identity. Music composer Sam CS also remembered Deva’s timeless melodies and the lasting influence of his work.

How Deva brought Chennai’s gaana music to mainstream cinema

Born Devanesan Chokkalingam on November 20, 1950, Deva built a career spanning nearly four decades. He composed music for more than 400 films across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam cinema. Known by the title “Thenisai Thendral”, he earned recognition for bringing Chennai’s gaana music to a wider audience through film soundtracks.

Gaana draws from Chennai’s street culture and everyday experiences, giving it a distinctive sound and identity. Deva incorporated these influences into mainstream cinema while also composing romantic melodies, energetic songs and background scores.