Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 screenings halted in Canada, York Cinemas blames distributors

Jailer 2 screenings have been halted at York Cinemas in Canada from October 21. The exhibitor said it did not receive the required digital keys from the distributors, despite completing its payments for the film.

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Jailer 2 (PC: Twitter)

Rajinikanth’s latest film, Jailer 2, has run into a screening issue in Canada, with York Cinemas stopping its shows from Wednesday, October 21. The theatre chain said it could no longer screen the film because it had not received the digital keys needed to play it, despite completing its payments for the movie.

In a statement shared on Instagram, York Cinemas said the problem was linked to the non-availability of valid Key Delivery Messages (KDMs) from North American distributors Shloka Entertainments and Prathyangira Cinemas. “We regret to inform you that Jailer 2 will no longer be screening at York Cinemas effective Wednesday, October 21, 2026,” the exhibitor said, adding that the decision was due to circumstances beyond its control.

Why has Jailer 2 stopped screening at York Cinemas?

Explaining the issue, York Cinemas said the required KDMs had not been provided by the distributors after the necessary authorisation from the film’s production company, Sun Pictures. “Without valid KDMs, we are technically unable to continue screening the film,” the statement said.

KDMs are digital security keys that allow cinemas to play encrypted films. Without these keys, theatres cannot screen the content, even if they have received the film files.

York Cinemas said it had tried to resolve the issue and continue the screenings but had not received the required authorisation. The exhibitor also apologised to moviegoers who may be affected by the sudden decision.

“We sincerely apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience this may cause and truly appreciate your understanding, patience, and continued support of York Cinemas,” the statement added.

The film’s North American distributors and producers have yet to respond to the exhibitor’s announcement.

About Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 brings Rajinikanth and the filmmaker together again after their 2023 hit Jailer. Produced by Sun Pictures, the sequel was released worldwide on October 15, 2026.

The film features an ensemble cast, including S. J. Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa Menon. The music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.