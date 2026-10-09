Rajinikanth’s team breaks silence on Dharman director Ashwath Marimuthu fallout rumours

Rajinikanth’s next with Kamal Haasan faces fresh buzz, team denies rift with Dharman director

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/regional/rajinikanths-team-breaks-silence-on-dharman-director-ashwath-marimuthu-fallout-rumours-8534366/ Copy

Ashwath Marimuthu along with a poster of Rajinikanth from Dharman (PC-ANI)

Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Dharman has been making headlines amid rumours of a rift between the superstar and director Ashwath Marimuthu. However, the actor’s team has dismissed the claims, saying Rajinikanth is happy with the collaboration and that filming is progressing smoothly. The rumours began after a now-deleted post on X alleged that disagreements between Rajinikanth and Ashwath had created tension on the sets. The post caught the attention of fans, but no evidence was provided to support the claims.

Rajinikanth’s team responds to Dharman set rumours

Rajinikanth’s manager dismissed the reports in a post written in Tamil. The representative said the claims were false and that Rajinikanth appeared comfortable and happy while working with Ashwath. The team also described the shoot as smooth and fast-paced, praising the director’s energetic approach. The clarification came amid growing interest in the film, which brings Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan together again, with Kamal backing the project.

Dharman went through several director changes

The film has seen several changes since Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan began teasing their collaboration around the release of Coolie last year. In November 2025, the makers announced that Sundar C would direct the film, with Kamal Haasan producing it. However, Sundar C later stepped away from the project, citing unavoidable circumstances.

In January 2026, Cibi Chakaravarthi was announced as the new director. After months of speculation, the makers revealed the title Dharman in June and confirmed Ashwath Marimuthu as the filmmaker.

At the title announcement, Rajinikanth explained that Sundar C had left because of other professional commitments. He also said that Cibi’s version of the film would require a considerable amount of time and money. The film is now scheduled to release in theatres in January 2027.

What do we know about Dharman’s cast and story?

Simran, Raashii Khanna and Yogi Babu are part of the cast. Images reportedly leaked from the sets have also led to speculation that Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela could appear in the film. However, the makers have not officially confirmed their involvement.

The first-look poster shows Rajinikanth wearing blue medical scrubs and holding a bloodied scalpel. The makers have not yet revealed details about the film’s storyline.

Rajinikanth to return with Jailer 2

Before Dharman reaches theatres, Rajinikanth will reprise his role as Muthuvel Pandian in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2, which is scheduled to release on October 15.

Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa will reprise their roles in the sequel. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff are also set to return in cameo appearances.

The new additions to the cast include Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna.