Ram Charan And Upasana celebrate Janmashtami with Klin Kaara and Twins, share beautiful family photo

Ram Charan's complete family can be seen sitting together in front of a decorated altar during their Janmashtami celebrations.

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Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela gave fans a rare glimpse of their family on Janmashtami. The couple, who usually keep their children away from the spotlight, shared an unseen picture featuring their daughter Klin Kaara and newborn twins Shivram and Anveera Devi. In the picture, the family can be seen sitting together in front of a decorated altar during their Janmashtami celebrations. The little ones were dressed as Sri Krishna and Radha Rani for the festive occasion.

The picture was clicked from behind. Upasana was seen wearing a purple and gold saree, while Ram Charan wore a white kurta and held one of the twins. Their children were seated between them and facing the altar. Klin Kaara, dressed in yellow, was seen sitting on a small wooden stool.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Upasana wrote, “Dream Fulfilled, Truly Blessed.” She also added the devotional chant, “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya”, along with her Janmashtami wishes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela)



The post gave fans a rare look at Ram Charan and Upasana as a family of five. The couple had earlier given a glimpse of their twins in June, when Upasana shared a picture of their tiny hands.

Upasana has also spoken about how her experience of motherhood has changed the second time around. She said, “The first time, everything is new – beautiful, but overwhelming. This time, I feel much more relaxed and grounded. I’ve learned to let go and not panic over small things anymore,” she had said.

Ram Charan and Upasana have been together for several years. They were friends before their relationship turned romantic and got engaged in December 2011. They tied the knot in June 2012 and welcomed their daughter Klin Kaara in 2023. Earlier this year, they became parents to twins Shivram and Anveera Devi.

The couple’s Janmashtami picture has now given fans a rare and heartwarming glimpse into their life with their three children.