Ranabaali advance booking: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna film sells over 4.60 lakh tickets ahead of release

Ranabaali is heading towards its theatrical release with advance bookings underway across India. Check how many tickets Ranabaali has sold, opening-day sales, and more.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/regional/ranabaali-advance-booking-vijay-deverakonda-rashmika-mandanna-film-sells-over-4-60-lakh-tickets-ahead-of-release-8536182/ Copy

Ranabaali advance booking (PC: Instagram)

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are returning to the big screen together with Ranabaali, and the film is attracting attention ahead of its theatrical release. The period action drama is set to release in cinemas on October 16, 2026, and its advance booking figures are offering an early indication of audience interest. With the release just a day away, ticket sales are an important part of the film’s pre-release performance. The latest numbers also give an idea of which regions are contributing the most to its advance collection. While the opening-day figures will be worth watching, the overall advance booking total includes tickets sold for several upcoming show dates.

Ranabaali advance booking collection

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Ranabaali has collected Rs 6.48 crore in advance booking gross across India. The film has sold 4.60 lakh tickets across 5,139 shows, with reported occupancy at 22%, according to Sacnilk’s latest overall advance booking report (as of now).

Excluding seats blocked by cinemas, the advance booking gross stands at Rs 4.92 crore, with around 3.45 lakh tickets sold. Sacnilk also lists six housefull shows, including five fully sold shows. The period action drama, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, is scheduled for its grand theatrical release on October 16, 2026.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prathyangira Cinemas (@prathyangiraus)

Ranabaali opening-day advance booking records Rs 2.30 crore gross

Advance bookings for the Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Ranabaali have reached an opening-day gross collection of Rs 2.32 crore (with total India advance bookings crossing Rs 6.48 crore across all show dates). For its opening day, the film has sold 1.54 lakh tickets sold across 1,615 shows, according to Sacnilk (as of now).

Saturday’s advance booking stands at Rs 1.40 crore, followed by Rs 1.23 crore for Sunday. The figures show that the first weekend makes up a large share of the film’s advance sales. The numbers show that bookings are spread across multiple days, giving the film an early presence at the box office before its release.

Ranabaali advance booking: Hyderabad leads city-wise collection

The Telugu-speaking markets are an important part of Ranabaali’s pre-release performance. Hyderabad is leading the city-wise advance booking chart with Rs 2.07 crore in gross sales with an occupancy of 25%. Bengaluru follows with Rs 37.45 lakh, while Warangal has recorded Rs 29.61 lakh.

At the state level, Telangana leads with Rs 3.44 crore, followed by Andhra Pradesh at Rs 2.30 crore and Karnataka at Rs 47.83 lakh.

About Ranabaali

Ranabaali is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on October 16, 2026. Vijay Deverakonda plays the titular warrior, while Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma. The period action drama also features Arnold Vosloo in a key antagonist role. The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan.

The film’s opening-day collection will depend on both pre-release demand and audience turnout after release. The initial response at the box office should provide a good picture of how Ranabaali is performing.