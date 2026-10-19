Ranabaali box office collection Day 3: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s film sees growth, globally nears Rs 40 crore

Ranabaali recorded a slight rise in box office collections on Sunday. The period drama has earned Rs 24.05 crore net in India and is nearing the Rs 40 crore mark worldwide after three days.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/regional/ranabaali-box-office-collection-day-3-vijay-deverakonda-rashmika-mandanna-film-sees-growth-globally-nears-rs-40-crore-8537255/ Copy

Ranabaali box office collection Day 3 (PC: Instagram)

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are back together on the big screen with Ranabaali, a period action drama that has attracted attention since its release. The film opened in theatres on Friday, but its box office journey has not been entirely smooth, with audience reactions remaining mixed. The weekend has now given the film a chance to strengthen its position, and the latest numbers show a small change in its daily earnings. With the first three days behind it, the coming weekdays will be important in determining how well the film holds its ground. Here’s how much Ranabaali earned on Day 3 at the box office.

Ranabaali box office collection Day 3

Ranabaali collected Rs 7.50 crore net in India on Day 3. The film saw a slight increase from Saturday, when it earned Rs 7.30 crore net. This represents a growth of 2.7% over the previous day, according to Sacnilk.

Read more: Vijay Deverakonda reveals his formula for a happy marriage with Rashmika Mandanna on Koffee With Karan 9

The film opened with Rs 9.25 crore net in India on Day 2. Its collections dropped on Saturday before showing a small improvement on Sunday.

With its third-day earnings, the film’s total India net collection has reached 24.05 crore and its India gross collection stands at Rs 28 crore, according to the latest figures reported by Sacnilk.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RANABAALI FILM (@ranabaalifilm)

While Sunday’s growth is a positive sign, the increase remains modest. The film will need to maintain audience interest over the weekdays to build on its opening weekend performance.

Ranabaali worldwide box office collection Day 3

Ranabaali has also earned a share of its box office revenue from overseas markets. According to Sacnilk, Ranabaali collected Rs 1.50 crore gross overseas on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 8.90 crore.

Combining its domestic and overseas earnings, the film’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 36.90 crore after three days in theatres. This puts the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer within reach of the Rs 40 crore worldwide milestone.

The overseas market has contributed to the film’s overall total, even as its domestic collections have seen a decline from the opening-day figure. Crossing the Rs 40 crore mark would be the next milestone to watch as the film continues its theatrical run.

Ranabaali box office: What lies ahead?

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is set against the backdrop of the Madras Famine of 1876–1878 in the Rayalaseema region. Vijay Deverakonda plays the titular character, while Rashmika Mandanna and Arnold Vosloo also feature in the film.

The film opened to mixed reviews, making its weekday performance particularly important. Sunday brought a slight rise in collections, but Monday test will offer a picture of whether the film can maintain its momentum after the weekend.

Its performance over the coming days will let us know whether it can sustain at the box office.