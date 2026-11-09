Ranabaali OTT release date: When and where to watch Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s period action film online

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali is heading to OTT after its theatrical release on October 16, 2026. Here's everything to know.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/regional/ranabaali-ott-release-date-when-and-where-to-watch-vijay-deverakonda-rashmika-mandanna-period-action-film-online-8543408/ Copy

Ranabaali OTT release (PC: Instagram)

Missed watching Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali in theatres? There is good news for fans of the popular on-screen pair. Their latest period drama film, which brought them together on the big screen once again, is now preparing for its digital release. The film created a lot of buzz before its theatrical debut, because of its historical storyline and the reunion of the two actors. Now, viewers who have been waiting to watch it from the comfort of their homes can finally mark their calendars. Here’s everything you need to know about its OTT release and streaming details.

Ranabaali OTT release date

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali will premiere on November 13, 2026. Netflix officially announced the digital release date through its social media handles. The film will arrive on the streaming platform less than a month after its theatrical release on October 16, 2026.

The OTT announcement is exciting for fans as Ranabaali marks Vijay and Rashmika’s first film together following their marriage earlier this year. The actors previously worked together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, earning considerable appreciation for their on-screen chemistry.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the period action drama is set against the backdrop of pre-Independence India and explores the impact of British colonial rule.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Ranabaali OTT release: When and where to watch on OTT?

Viewers can watch Ranabaali on Netflix from November 13, 2026. The film will be available in five languages, making it accessible to audiences across different parts of India.

In the film, Vijay plays Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, a rebel who takes on British forces. Rashmika portrays his wife, while Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo plays British officer Sir Theodore Hector.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film also features music composed by Ajay-Atul. The story draws inspiration from the historical tragedy of the Great Madras Famine of 1876-1878.

Ranabaali box office collection

Ranabaali released on October 16, 2026, and recorded a decent start at the Indian box office. However, its collections gradually slowed after the opening weeks.

According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 58.95 crore net in India and Rs 68.44 crore gross. Its overseas gross collection stood at Rs 12.35 crore. With these earnings, Ranabaali’s worldwide box office collection reached Rs 80.79 crore after 24 days, as per Sacnilk’s update.

The film had collected Rs 45.20 crore net during its first week in India. Its opening day collection stood at Rs 9.25 crore.

Now that the film is heading to Netflix, it will get another opportunity to reach audiences who missed its theatrical run. Fans of Vijay and Rashmika can look forward to watching their latest collaboration from November 13, 2026.