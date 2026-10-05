Ranabaali ticket price hike: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s film in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana will cost Rs…

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali will release in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at standard ticket prices, with the makers denying reports of a hike.

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Ranabaali (PC- YouTube)

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming film Ranabaali will hit theatres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at standard ticket prices. The makers have clarified that they have not applied for any ticket price hike in either Telugu state. Mythri Movie Makers addressed the reports on October 4 and said claims about a possible Rs 50 increase in ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh were false. The production house confirmed that audiences will not have to pay extra to watch the film.

“There have been reports that we have applied for ticket price hikes in Andhra Pradesh for #Ranabaali. We would like to clarify that these reports are completely false. We have not applied for any ticket price hikes in either of the Telugu States (sic),” the production house said in its X post.

The makers also confirmed that the film will be released at regular ticket prices and expressed confidence that audiences will enjoy the theatrical experience during the festive season. “Ranabaali will release at standard ticket prices, and we are confident that audiences will have a great cinematic experience this festive season,” Mythri Movie Makers wrote on X.

Ticket prices have been a major talking point around several big Telugu releases, with producers often approaching the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for permission to increase rates for premiere shows and the first week. However, Ranabaali will not have such a hike.

When will Ranabaali release?

Ranabaali is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, 2026. The period action drama stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles and is directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The film is being planned as a multilingual release, and its promotions are currently underway. The makers are also expected to announce more promotional activities, including a pre-release event, ahead of its theatrical release.

What is Ranabaali about?

Set against the backdrop of the Madras Famine of 1876–78, Ranabaali follows a man from Rayalaseema who rises against oppression. Vijay Deverakonda plays the titular character, while Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma, his wife and companion in his fight. Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo plays Sir Theodore Hector, the antagonist and an English oppressor in the film.