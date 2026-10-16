Ranabaali Twitter review: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s chemistry wins hearts, but second half disappoints

Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, has arrived in theatres amid high expectations. While early audience reactions praise the lead pair's chemistry and powerful dialogues, the film has also faced criticism for its pacing and second half. Check what netizens are saying about Ranabaali.

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Ranabaali Twitter review (PC: IMDb)

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are back on the big screen together, but their latest film, Ranabaali, has received a mixed response from audiences on its opening day. The period action drama released in theatres on October 16, 2026, bringing a story of resistance, colonial rule, and the struggles of people living through a devastating famine. With the popular on-screen pair reuniting, expectations are naturally high. As audiences share their first reactions online, the conversation around Ranabaali has centred on the lead actors’ performances, its emotional scenes and the way the story unfolds. Here’s what the early Twitter (now X) reviews say about Ranabaali.

Ranabaali Twitter reactions

Early audience reactions to Ranabaali are mixed so far. According to reports on social media responses, viewers have appreciated Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s on-screen chemistry, along with some of the film’s powerful dialogues and scenes showing the suffering caused by British colonial rule.

Vijay Deverakonda plays the titular character, a warrior who rises against British oppression, while Rashmika portrays Jayamma, his wife. Their reunion has been one of the film’s major talking points, particularly for fans who enjoyed their earlier collaborations.

However, not every aspect has received the same response. Some viewers have raised concerns about the film’s pacing, while the second half has faced criticism for feeling weaker than the first. The level of violence and VFX have also drawn mixed opinions. Since these are opening-day reactions, the audience verdict could change as more people watch the film and share their views.

Check reactions for Ranabaali

#RanabaaliReview: Sincere But Lacked Impact!

Rahul Sankrityan’s sincere attempt has a few good moments. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s chemistry, the pre-interval sequence, songs, and a few high moments work well. However, predictable writing, repetitive scenes, and excessive runtime affect the overall impact. A stronger second half could have made it better. ⭐ Rating: 2.5/5 #Ranabaali

#Ranabaali #VijayDeverakonda #RashmikaMandanna — SkyC Breaking News (@SkyCMedia) October 16, 2026

#Ranabaali Honest Intentions, Patience Testing Execution! The director sincerely tries to tell real stories/events set against a beaten to death British backdrop, but the dead slow screenplay and flat narration test your patience. VD-Rashmika’s portions provide some relief and are the film’s main highlight, but the film lacks the emotional connect a subject like this needs and feels lifeless and tiring for long stretches. Production values and set design stand out. VD’s effort is visible and he gives a sincere performance, though his characterization and histrionics feel odd at times. BGM is a huge letdown, and the film badly needs trimming. Sincere effort, but a strictly boring watch. Rating: 2/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) October 16, 2026

#Ranabaali is a frustrating waste of potential. A promising subject, some genuinely good ideas and impressive production values, but Rahul’s ambition to deliver an epic gets the better of his storytelling. The first half is passable, with the drama being its biggest strength. Rahul handles the Ranabaali-Jayamma relationship beautifully, but the buildup to the action sequences and their execution are underwhelming. The second half is a major disappointment. The screenplay becomes unnecessarily convoluted, with too many ideas and developments disrupting its rhythm and momentum. For a story dealing with suffering on such a large scale, we barely feel anything for the characters beyond the lead pair. The lack of character development severely limits its emotional impact. Vijay Deverakonda delivers a committed performance, Rashmika is impressive, and the production design stands out. The sound, however, felt strangely lifeless in my screening, though I’m unsure whether it was the theatre or the mixing. The film desperately needed a tighter screenplay, with easily 30 minutes trimmed. There is a compelling story here, but it gets buried under the weight of everything Rahul tries to accommodate. Overall, a passable first half followed by an exhausting and disappointing second half. — Thyview (@Thyview) October 16, 2026

#Ranabaali is a frustrating waste of potential. A promising subject, some genuinely good ideas and impressive production values, but Rahul’s ambition to deliver an epic gets the better of his storytelling. The first half is passable, with the drama being its biggest strength. Rahul handles the Ranabaali-Jayamma relationship beautifully, but the buildup to the action sequences and their execution are underwhelming. The second half is a major disappointment. The screenplay becomes unnecessarily convoluted, with too many ideas and developments disrupting its rhythm and momentum. For a story dealing with suffering on such a large scale, we barely feel anything for the characters beyond the lead pair. The lack of character development severely limits its emotional impact. Vijay Deverakonda delivers a committed performance, Rashmika is impressive, and the production design stands out. The sound, however, felt strangely lifeless in my screening, though I’m unsure whether it was the theatre or the mixing. The film desperately needed a tighter screenplay, with easily 30 minutes trimmed. There is a compelling story here, but it gets buried under the weight of everything Rahul tries to accommodate. Overall, a passable first half followed by an exhausting and disappointing second half. — Thyview (@Thyview) October 16, 2026

#Ranabaali first half – ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #VijayDeverakonda – #RashmikaMandanna track works well. Scenes depicting the Britishers’ atrocities stand out as highlights. Powerful dialogues, captivating pre-interval sequence. #Vijay #Rashmika #Ranabaalifilm https://t.co/k6S7ilVTgN — its cinema (@itscinemaoficl) October 15, 2026

What a movie!!!!

Right from the story, screenplay @Rahul_Sankrityn nailed it.

The lead pair is so beautiful, on screen chemistry looks so elegant. Music Jayamma rocked it as usual! And #VijayDeverakonda a big hug to you from here. You deserve this ❤️❤️ #Ranabaali — #269 Signing off (@aka_akshayy) October 15, 2026

#Ranabaali

VDK delivers a powerful performance, carrying the film with his intensity and screen presence. Rashmika is equally good, and their chemistry works well. The film feels a little slow in parts, but the highs make it worth watching. ❤️‍ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ https://t.co/tf6uBPx1L7 — urstrulysiddu ❤️ (@sidduudhfm) October 16, 2026

#RanabaaliReview: #Ranabaali has a promising setup, but the execution feels underwhelming. Despite having plenty of backstory to explore, the film sticks to a predictable rebellion narrative. The slow pacing isn’t the issue; it’s the lack of emotional impact despite the suffering shown. The second half becomes increasingly repetitive, with back-and-forth attacks and torture sequences replacing meaningful story progression. The action feels outdated, and even the major elevation scenes fall flat due to weak execution. Vijay Deverakonda’s accent and dialogue delivery feel slightly unnatural initially but become less distracting as the film progresses. #VijayDeverakonda and #Rashmika deliver good performances, and their chemistry works well. Yendayya Saami is the only standout song, while the BGM is a letdown. The climax is comparatively better and more interesting, though predictable. The intention behind the film is appreciable, but good intentions alone cannot make a film engaging. A promising idea let down by its execution. Overall, a below-par film! — Movies4u Official (@Movies4u_Officl) October 16, 2026

Watched #Ranabaali FDFS in Australia

#RanabaaliReview – ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #ThreeWordReview Pre-Independence Revenge saga #VijayDeverakonda #RashmikaMandanna jodi is OUTSTANDING Britishers’ atrocities are shocking Action is raw and bloody. Story is predictible but engaging. 1watch https://t.co/N7mPk3Kk7U — Nitesh (@NiteshNaveenAus) October 16, 2026

About Ranabaali: Cast and plot

Ranabaali is a Telugu period action drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The film is set against the backdrop of the Great Madras Famine of 1876–78 and explores the suffering of ordinary people under British colonial rule. It follows a local warrior who takes a stand against oppression and fights to protect his people.

The film features Vijay Deverakonda as Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali and Rashmika Mandanna as Jayamma, his wife. Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo plays the British antagonist, Sir Theodore Hector.

The film was released in theatres worldwide on October 16, 2026, in multiple languages, including Telugu and Hindi.