Ranabaali Twitter review: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s chemistry wins hearts, but second half disappoints

Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, has arrived in theatres amid high expectations. While early audience reactions praise the lead pair's chemistry and powerful dialogues, the film has also faced criticism for its pacing and second half. Check what netizens are saying about Ranabaali.

Edited by: Alice Topno
Published: October 16, 2026, 10:55 AM IST
Ranabaali Twitter review: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's chemistry wins hearts, but second half disappoints
Ranabaali Twitter review (PC: IMDb)

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are back on the big screen together, but their latest film, Ranabaali, has received a mixed response from audiences on its opening day. The period action drama released in theatres on October 16, 2026, bringing a story of resistance, colonial rule, and the struggles of people living through a devastating famine. With the popular on-screen pair reuniting, expectations are naturally high. As audiences share their first reactions online, the conversation around Ranabaali has centred on the lead actors’ performances, its emotional scenes and the way the story unfolds. Here’s what the early Twitter (now X) reviews say about Ranabaali.  

Ranabaali Twitter reactions 

Early audience reactions to Ranabaali are mixed so far. According to reports on social media responses, viewers have appreciated Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s on-screen chemistry, along with some of the film’s powerful dialogues and scenes showing the suffering caused by British colonial rule. 

Read more: Ranabaali advance booking: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna film sells over 4.60 lakh tickets

Vijay Deverakonda plays the titular character, a warrior who rises against British oppression, while Rashmika portrays Jayamma, his wife. Their reunion has been one of the film’s major talking points, particularly for fans who enjoyed their earlier collaborations.  

However, not every aspect has received the same response. Some viewers have raised concerns about the film’s pacing, while the second half has faced criticism for feeling weaker than the first. The level of violence and VFX have also drawn mixed opinions. Since these are opening-day reactions, the audience verdict could change as more people watch the film and share their views. 

Check reactions for Ranabaali

About Ranabaali: Cast and plot 

Ranabaali is a Telugu period action drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The film is set against the backdrop of the Great Madras Famine of 1876–78 and explores the suffering of ordinary people under British colonial rule. It follows a local warrior who takes a stand against oppression and fights to protect his people. 

The film features Vijay Deverakonda as Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali and Rashmika Mandanna as Jayamma, his wife. Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo plays the British antagonist, Sir Theodore Hector.  

The film was released in theatres worldwide on October 16, 2026, in multiple languages, including Telugu and Hindi.  

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is an Entertainment journalist at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Hollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she br ... Read More

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