Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘red flag’ tag after Koffee With Karan 9: ‘I would do it thousand times’

Vijay Deverakonda’s comments about Rashmika Mandanna proposing to him have triggered a debate online. Rashmika has now shared her side of the story and addressed the reactions to their relationship.

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Rashmika Mandanna hits back at criticism of Vijay Deverakonda, (PC: Twitter)

Celebrity relationships often become a topic of discussion on social media, especially when stars share personal details in public. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda recently found themselves at the centre of such a debate after talking about their relationship on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan Season 9. While the couple opened up about their marriage and life together, some viewers questioned Vijay’s comments and called certain aspects of his behaviour a red flag. The online reaction soon caught Rashmika’s attention, prompting the actress to share her thoughts and explain why she remains confident about her relationship.

Rashmika Mandanna responds to criticism of Vijay Deverakonda

Taking to Instagram, Rashmika addressed the comments and unsolicited advice that she and Vijay had been receiving online. She admitted that the intensity of the reactions surprised her and said she had taken some time to think before responding.

Read more: Javed Akhtar apologises for calling Rashmika Mandanna a Tamil actor while defending her Hindi pronunciation

In her statement, the actress wrote, “We’ve been bombarded with opinions, comments and unsolicited advice on all our profiles, mine and yours, unnecessarily. The conviction with which people came at us genuinely shook me a little. I was like, What is going on? So I took a step back, thought about it, and here’s my lil’ take on my own life.”

The actress made it clear that she wanted to share her own perspective rather than allow online discussions to define her relationship. Her response came after viewers criticised Vijay’s behaviour during their talk show appearance and questioned some of his remarks.

Rashmika addresses Vijay’s ‘100 times’ marriage remark

One of the most discussed moments from the episode was Vijay’s statement that Rashmika had asked him to marry her ‘100 times’ before he agreed. The comment prompted some viewers to question his hesitation and describe him as a red flag.

Rashmika, however, explained that she had been certain about marrying Vijay while he needed more time to think about their future. She defended her feelings and made it clear that her decision was her own.

“And yes, I am OBSESSED with my man. When did that become a bad thing?” she wrote. She also responded to the discussion around the number of times she had asked him to marry her, saying, “I would do it a thousand times -100 is nothing.”

See Rashmika Mandanna’s viral post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika says she is happier than ever

The actress also spoke about how she feels in her personal life, describing herself as “happy, content and blessed.” She expressed disappointment that online speculation and edited clips were being taken more seriously than her own words about her relationship.

“The fact that some people would rather believe random narratives, misleading edits and absolute lies created on the internet than believe what I say about my own life is honestly a little creepy.” Rashmika also urged people to stop giving unsolicited advice about their marriage and allow them to make their own decisions.

Rashmika and Vijay’s Ranabaali

The couple recently shared screen space in Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The period drama has received criticism from audiences for the lead pair’s chemistry and performances with some early reviews calling out its predictable writing. According to the figures provided by Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 73.65 crore worldwide and earned Rs 53 crore in domestic net collections by its tenth day.