Rashmika Mandanna gets a nostalgic surprise on Bigg Boss Telugu 10 after meeting college senior- Watch

A familiar face from her college days made the actress's television appearance even more memorable as Mukesh Gowda revealed their unexpected connection on the show.

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Mukesh Gowda reveals college connection with Rashmika Mandanna (PC: Twitter)

Rashmika Mandanna‘s recent television appearance turned into a memorable moment when she came across someone from her college days. The actress visited the Bigg Boss Telugu 10 house to promote her upcoming film Mysaa but was left pleasantly surprised by an unexpected revelation from one of the contestants. What began as a promotional visit soon became a nostalgic interaction, bringing back memories of her student days. The contestant introduced himself as someone who had studied at the same college and revealed that Rashmika was his junior.

Rashmika Mandanna meets her college senior Mukesh Gowda on Bigg Boss Telugu 10

Rashmika appeared on the Sunday episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 10, hosted by Nagarjuna. During her introduction to the contestants, Nagarjuna encouraged Mukesh Gowda to speak to the actress in either Mysuru Kannada or Bengaluru Kannada. The two exchanged greetings before Mukesh shared an interesting detail about their past. He told Rashmika that she was his college junior and added that some of his friends had studied with her. He also mentioned that he had seen her during their college days.

The revelation caught Rashmika by surprise as she did not seem to expect such a connection during her visit to the reality show. Mukesh’s words turned the interaction into a warm reunion of sorts, giving viewers a glimpse of an unexpected link between the actress and the contestant.

Mukesh Gowda praises Rashmika Mandanna’s performance in Girlfriend

During their conversation, Mukesh also spoke about Rashmika’s acting work and praised her performance in The Girlfriend. The actress responded warmly to his comments and mentioned her upcoming film Mysaa. She asked Mukesh to watch the film after he comes out of the Bigg Boss house. The brief exchange brought a friendly touch to the episode and shifted the focus from the usual game and competition inside the house to a personal moment between two people who shared a college connection.

See viral video of Rashmika and Mukesh from Bigg Boss Telugu 10 here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NIHAR (@_mukesh_gowda5)

Who is Mukesh Gowda?

Mukesh Gowda, popularly known as Nihar Mukesh, is a television actor who works in the Kannada and Telugu entertainment industries. He hails from Chamarajanagar in Karnataka and grew up in Mysuru. He became widely recognised for playing Rishi in the Telugu television serial Guppedantha Manasu.

Before entering the entertainment industry, Mukesh pursued engineering but later decided to follow his interest in acting. He has since appeared in several television projects and is currently a contestant on Bigg Boss Telugu 10.

About Bigg Boss Telugu 10

Hosted by Nagarjuna, Bigg Boss Telugu 10 premiered on September 6, 2026, on Star Maa, with streaming available on JioHotstar. The season follows the show’s familiar reality format, bringing together celebrity and commoner contestants under one roof. This edition carries the subtitle Dasavatharam and features a special theme involving ten powers and different house levels.