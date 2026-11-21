Rashmika Mandanna on Vijay Deverakonda’s special quality after Koffee With Karan controversy, says ‘I see it’

Rashmika Mandanna's latest comments about Vijay Deverakonda have sparked interest among fans. Her candid response offers a glimpse into the actor's personality and the trait she particularly notices.

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Rashmika Mandanna reveals what makes Vijay Deverakonda special (PC: Instagram)

Rashmika Mandanna has shared a little more about her relationship with Vijay Deverakonda during a recent conversation while promoting her upcoming film Mysaa. The actress spoke about the things that make their bond meaningful and explained what she values most about her husband. Her comments have caught fans’ attention, especially after their appearance on Koffee With Karan became a topic of discussion on social media. While the episode led to several conversations about their relationship the actress has now offered a different perspective by talking about the affection and understanding they share.

Rashmika Mandanna reveals what she loves most about Vijay Deverakonda

During a conversation with Prema on her YouTube channel, Rashmika was asked about one quality of Vijay that she loves the most. Instead of choosing an ordinary habit she spoke about the deep affection he shows towards her.

Rashmika said, “Generally I get asked these questions where they say one quality in Vijay you don’t like… the problem is there are so many things I love in that man… One thing is, is that sense of deep love. So many times he does not have to say it. I see it. For me, he sees it, and I see it. It is not superficial; there is one different level of love that I absolutely love.”

Her answer suggested that she values the little things Vijay does without necessarily expressing them through words. For Rashmika their connection is built on feelings that do not always need an explanation.

Rashmika Mandanna shares what makes a relationship strong

The actress also spoke about what she believes is important in a relationship. According to her, comfort and mutual understanding play a major role in keeping two people connected.

She said, “What makes a relationship is your comfort with each other, how much you understand each other… you share the same dream, house and everything. You need to understand each other, and only then the protocols set in. By the time of marriage, it is understood and does not need to be told out.”

Why did Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna face criticism after Koffee With Karan?

The couple’s appearance on Karan Johar‘s hosted chat show Koffee With Karan 9 attracted considerable attention because it offered viewers a glimpse into their relationship. Vijay spoke about Rashmika proposing to him multiple times before he agreed to marriage. He also discussed the ring he gave her and explained that he got down on one knee during their pre-wedding celebrations.

Some of his remarks did not go down well with sections of social media users who criticised his way of speaking about their relationship. The discussion eventually became serious enough for the couple to issue a statement on Instagram. Their team also approached Hyderabad Cyber Crime authorities over allegedly fake and misleading online content.

What is Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming film Mysaa about?

Rashmika is currently promoting Mysaa, directed by debutant Rawindra Pulle. The film features her as a Gond tribal woman in an action-oriented role. The teaser offers glimpses of intense action with Rashmika handling a sickle and performing challenging stunts. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 27 across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.