Rashmika Mandanna reveals Vijay Deverakonda made her cry on their first meeting: ‘What is his sh****y music?’

Rashmika Mandanna recalled being “extremely sensitive” when she first met Vijay Deverakonda on the sets of Geetha Govindam.

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Vjay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna (PC-Instagram)

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have worked together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, but their first meeting was far from smooth. Rashmika recently recalled how a blunt comment from Vijay on the sets of Geetha Govindam left her in tears.

Rashmika called Vijay ‘sir’

The actors opened up about their first meeting during an appearance on Prakhar Gupta’s podcast. Rashmika said she was new to the film industry at the time, while Vijay had already worked in several films. Because of this, she used to address him as “sir”. “I remember when I first met him on set, I used to call him sir because I was new into the industry and he had done 3-4 films by that time. On Day 1, I was playing this random music on the set, and he goes like, ‘Turn that music off.’”

Vijay admitted that he did not realise that his words could affect Rashmika. He said he has always been blunt and often assumes that people understand what he means. “I am a blunt person, and I assume everyone to understand the intention. I feel like, we should be able to talk freely, openly but sometimes when you don’t know each other fully, it was stupid of me to assume, she’ll get it. I just casually said, ‘What is this shy music that you’re playing?’ I shouted because we had to share a locked caravan in between but because we were not big stars, so half caravan was for her, and half was for me and my team. I screamed, ‘What is this shy music that you are playing?’”

Rashmika broke down after Vijay’s comment

Rashmika said the comment was difficult for her because she was still adjusting to a new industry and a new environment. “That is the first thing your co-actor is telling you, right?”

Vijay revealed that Rashmika had tears in her eyes after the incident because she thought he did not like her. “She had tears in her eyes because she thought that he doesn’t like me.”

Rashmika explained why she took the comment so seriously at the time. “Because it is a new place, new industry.”

How Rashmika stopped calling Vijay ‘sir’

Rashmika said she did not immediately tell Vijay how she felt. She also admitted that she was extremely sensitive during that phase of her career. “I was extremely sensitive and everything would tear me up. Going to the set and there were these situations when we started working in the film, he would help me with the dialogues, and everytime I used to call him sir, he used to be like, ‘Stop calling me that. I have a name, call me that’ then of course, it became Vijay, and then we became friends.”

The two actors later worked together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. They are now set to reunite on screen in Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan and scheduled to release on October 16, 2026.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on February 26, 2026, in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur. They had a traditional Telugu wedding in the morning, followed by a Kodava ceremony honouring Rashmika’s heritage in the evening.