Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda head out for Diwali vacation with family amid Koffee With Karan backlash – Watch video

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have made a public appearance together amid the online discussion surrounding their Koffee With Karan episode. The couple were spotted at the airport with their family as they headed out for a Diwali holiday.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/regional/rashmika-mandanna-vijay-deverakonda-head-out-for-diwali-vacation-with-family-amid-koffee-with-karan-backlash-watch-video-8542982/ Copy

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda (PC: Twitter)

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are back in the spotlight, but this time it is their latest public appearance that has caught everyone’s attention. The actors, who recently faced criticism following their conversation on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 9, were spotted together at the airport. Their outing comes days after both addressed the comments and online discussions surrounding their relationship. A video from the airport has now started doing the rounds on social media, with fans sharing their reactions to the couple’s appearance. Here’s what happened.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda spotted together at Hyderabad airport

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted at Hyderabad airport as they headed out for a Diwali vacation with their family. Vijay’s brother, Anand Deverakonda, was also seen accompanying them.

In the video shared on social media, Rashmika and Vijay can be seen wearing black outfits. Both actors had their faces covered with masks as they made their way through the airport. Their appearance together soon caught the attention of fans, with several social media users sharing the clip and commenting on their bond.

Virosh & Family Spotted Departing from Hyderabad Airport #VijayDeverakonda #RashmikaMandanna https://t.co/5GDcEdnDGS — ANANTAPUR CINEMA (@AnantapurCinema) November 6, 2026

The couple’s airport outing comes amid the discussions around their Koffee With Karan 9 appearance. Their conversation on the show had become a major talking point, with viewers sharing different opinions about Vijay’s remarks and the way the two spoke about their relationship.

Why did Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda face backlash after Koffee With Karan 9?

The controversy began after the couple appeared together on Koffee With Karan 9 and spoke about their relationship and marriage. During the conversation, Vijay revealed that Rashmika had asked him to marry her many times. He also said that he had wanted her to ask him 100 times over the course of a year before he agreed.

“#RashmikaMandanna revealed that she asked #VijayDeverakonda to marry her around 100 times over the course of a year. So, it was Rashmika who repeatedly asked Vijay to marry her, making fans curious about their love story.” https://t.co/lAA8OssbaM — Filmyscoops (@Filmyscoopss) October 18, 2026

The comment did not go down well with some viewers. Several social media users criticised Vijay, while others questioned the couple’s relationship dynamics. Clips from the episode were widely shared, leading to further discussion about their personal lives.

Rashmika later responded to the criticism through a lengthy statement on social media. She defended Vijay and spoke about how the two approach life differently. She also pushed back against people making assumptions about their relationship based on a few moments from a television interview.

Vijay also shared a message for his wife, calling her his best friend and expressing how happy he was to have her in his life. He made it clear that the criticism would not affect their relationship.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s relationship timeline

Rashmika and Vijay first shared screen space in the Telugu film Geetha Govindam (2018), which was followed by Dear Comrade in 2019. Their on-screen chemistry led to years of speculation about their relationship, although the actors largely kept their personal lives private.

The couple tied the knot on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur, in ceremonies that celebrated their respective Telugu and Kodava traditions. Their latest appearance on Koffee With Karan 9 offered viewers a more personal glimpse into their love life.