Rashmika Mandanna’s action drama Mysaa pushed ahead, new release date yet to be announced

The actress has reacted to the unexpected development surrounding her upcoming project, revealing that she is also waiting for clarity on its revised theatrical arrival.

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Mysaa postponed ahead of November 27 release (PC: Twitter)

Rashmika Mandanna‘s upcoming film Mysaa has hit an unexpected delay, leaving fans waiting for another update. The action drama was gearing up for its theatrical arrival on November 27, but the plans have now changed. The announcement came just days before the scheduled release and caught the attention of moviegoers. Interestingly, Rashmika herself is yet to find out when the film will reach theatres next. The actress reacted to the development on social media and promised to share the revised date with fans once the makers confirm it.

Mysaa postponed five days before its scheduled release

The makers of Mysaa, Unformula Films and director Rawindra Pulle, announced the postponement through a joint statement on social media. The film was originally scheduled to release in theatres on November 27.

Explaining the decision, the team said Telugu cinema was entering an exciting phase, with films setting higher standards in terms of technical quality and filmmaking. They added that Mysaa was planned as a technically advanced action spectacle that would offer audiences an immersive experience on the big screen.

The makers said they wanted to bring their vision to theatres without compromising on the film’s quality. They therefore decided to move the release beyond November 27.

See official statement of Mysaa getting postponed here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UnFormula Films (@unformulafilms)

Rashmika Mandanna says she does not know the new release date

Rashmika also reacted to the postponement by sharing the official announcement on her Instagram story. Interestingly, the actress admitted that she was not aware of the revised release date either.

Sharing her reaction, she wrote, “Apparently the release is getting pushed (Two sobbing emojis) dunno to when but pakka when I know I’ll let you also know (sic).” Her response suggested that the new date had not yet been communicated to her. She also assured fans that she would keep them informed once she received an update.

Meanwhile, the production team has said that the revised release date will be announced very soon. It also thanked audiences for their patience and continued support while assuring them that the wait would not be too long.

What is Mysaa about?

Mysaa is an upcoming action drama featuring Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The film is being developed as a large-scale theatrical project with a focus on technical quality and an immersive cinematic experience. The makers had initially planned a multilingual release on November 27. The film was expected to arrive in Telugu as well as Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rawindra Pulle (@rawindrapulle)

Mysaa cast and crew details

Apart from Rashmika Mandanna, the film features Easwari Rao and Rahul Ravindran in important roles. The supporting cast also includes Samuthirakani and Rao Ramesh along with Shiva Kandukuri and Karthik Ranjini. Tarak Ponnappa and Nidhi Singh are also part of the project.

Rawindra Pulle is directing the film and has co-written the screenplay with Raj Kumar Kandamudi. The team is aiming to deliver a technically strong action entertainer designed for the big screen.