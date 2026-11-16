Sai Pallavi makes special request to Dhanush at OM event amid political entry rumours, says ‘Please continue to act’ – Watch

Sai Pallavi has made a heartfelt request to her co-star Dhanush at the pre-release event of OM: Chapter One. Referring to Vijay's move into politics, the actress said she hopes Dhanush continues to entertain audiences through his films.

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Sai Pallavi requests Dhanush not to quit acting like Vijay (PC: Instagram)

Sai Pallavi has a special request for her co-star Dhanush, and it has everything to do with her love for cinema. The actress recently shared her thoughts at the pre-release event of their upcoming film OM: Chapter One. While addressing the audience, she spoke about the rumours surrounding Dhanush’s possible entry into politics. Sai made it clear that she would support whatever decision he takes in life, but she does not want him to give up acting. Bringing up Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s decision to leave films for politics, the actress said she hopes Dhanush continues to entertain audiences with his performances. Her heartfelt words received a loud response from the audience.

Sai Pallavi urges Dhanush not to quit acting like Vijay

During the promotional event of upcoming film OM, Sai Pallavi recalled seeing several flags on her way to the venue and felt like attending a political gathering rather than a film event. She said, “On the way here, I kept seeing all those flags, and I was thinking, ‘What is this?’ This looks like a political gathering.”

She then addressed Dhanush and spoke about the speculation surrounding his political plans. The actress said, “Whatever you do, I wish you the best and may the best happen to you. The actor in me is always thinking about how Vijay Sir has gone into politics and stopped acting. So I was hoping and praying that Dhanush should continue to act (translated from Tamil).”

#SaiPallavi’s Request to #Dhanush: “When I saw the flags outside, it felt like a political gathering. Whatever you do, I wish you the very best. But Vijay sir has just entered politics and quit acting. I was really hoping and praying that Dhanush sir would continue acting because we don’t want to miss out on a realistic and great performer like him..” https://t.co/Opranqa5OC — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) November 15, 2026

Sai Pallavi’s statement was a reference to Vijay, who stepped away from films to focus on his political career. The actress admitted that she does not want to see another talented performer leave the film industry. She also made it clear that her request came from her admiration for Dhanush as an actor and the impact his performances have had on audiences.

Sai Pallavi and Dhanush reunite for OM: Chapter One

Sai Pallavi and Dhanush are coming together again after their 2018 film Maari 2, which featured the popular song Rowdy Baby. Their upcoming film, OM: Chapter One, is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and produced by Dhanush under his Wunderbar Films banner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wunderbar Films (@wunderbarfilms)

The action thriller also features Mammootty, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah, and Indrans in important roles. Dhanush plays an undercover special task force officer, while Sai Pallavi portrays an IPS officer.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20, 2026. The reunion of Dhanush and Sai Pallavi has already generated interest among fans, who are looking forward to seeing the two actors share screen space again.