Sai Pallavi makes surprise appearance at OM screening, thanks audience for their support- Watch

A special moment unfolded at a cinema hall when the actress connected with viewers and expressed her gratitude for the affection coming her way.

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Sai Pallavi greets fans with folded hands as she visits theatre (PC: Twitter)

Sai Pallavi has given moviegoers a special moment to remember with an unexpected visit to a cinema hall in Chennai. The actress, who is receiving appreciation for her latest Tamil film OM: Operation Mole, decided to meet viewers and see their reactions in person. Her visit came shortly after the film’s theatrical release and brought excitement among fans watching it on the big screen. The actress greeted the audience warmly and took time to acknowledge their appreciation. Her simple gesture soon caught attention on social media.

Sai Pallavi surprises fans during OM screening

A video shared by one of Sai Pallavi’s fan clubs on X showed the actress visiting Nexus Vijaya Mall, also known as PVR Palazzo, in Vadapalani, Chennai, on Saturday evening. She reportedly made the stop after attending the opening ceremony of the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2026 in Goa.

Sai entered the theatre while the audience was watching the film. Moviegoers were pleasantly surprised to see her and welcomed her with cheers. Several security personnel were also present during the visit.

The actress interacted with the audience and listened as viewers shared their appreciation for her performance. She also moved closer to the theatre screen to get a better view of the people seated inside. Sai thanked everyone with folded hands for showing love and supporting the film. The moment was captured in a video that later circulated widely among her fans.

See viral video of Sai Pallavi here

Sai Pallavi’s theatre visit for O.M: Operation Mole at Nexus Vijaya Mall (PVR Palazzo), Vadapalani, Chennai, on 21 November 2026. She made the visit soon after returning from the opening of the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI 2026) in Goa, where she had attended the inaugural ceremony the previous day (20 November) as guest. This quick turnaround reflects Sai Pallavi’s consistent professionalism and hands-on approach. The film, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and co-starring Dhanush and Mammootty, released worldwide on 20 November 2026. Early responses have particularly highlighted her performance in the role. Footage Courtesy: @Wikkitalks Disclaimer: No Copyright Infringement Intended. Posted tor archival purpose. For content removal, email to admin@saipallavicanvas.com @Sai_Pallavi92 #saipallavi @dhanushkraja @mammukka @Rajkumar_KP @wunderbarfilms — SaiPallaviCanvas™ (@pallavicanvas) November 21, 2026

Sai Pallavi reunites with director Rajkumar Periasamy

Sai Pallavi and director Rajkumar Periasamy have previously worked together on Amaran. The film received a strong response from audiences and earned the filmmaker the National Award for Best Director. Their collaboration in OM has brought them together once again. The director has also brought an ensemble cast on board for the latest project.

OM features Dhanush, Mammootty and Sreeleela

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM: Operation Mole features Dhanush in the role of a woodcutter while Mammootty appears in a pivotal role. The film also stars Sreeleela and Sanjay Swaroop. Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is part of the project as well which marks his debut in Tamil cinema. The film arrived in theatres on November 20 and has attracted attention for its cast and storyline.

OM box office collection after two days

According to Sacnilk, OM: Chapter 1 has recorded a worldwide gross collection of Rs 61.85 crore after its first two days in theatres. The film’s India gross collection stands at Rs 39.85 crore while its India net collection has reached Rs 34.35 crore. The overseas market has contributed Rs 22 crore to the worldwide total.

These early figures indicate a strong start for the film at the box office. The coming days will provide a clearer picture of its performance during the opening week.