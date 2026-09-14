Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s traditional baby shower: What is the Tamil ritual of Udakashanthi Snanam?

Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates traditional Tamil baby shower, shares dreamy photos. Here's everything you need to know about sacred customs.

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Samantha Ruth Prabhu baby shower (Pic Collage)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently gave fans a glimpse of her traditional baby shower celebrations. Dressed in a yellow ethnic outfit and adorned with traditional jewellery, the actress appeared to embrace the customs and rituals associated with a Tamil baby shower. Traditional baby showers are often marked by a series of rituals performed to bless the mother-to-be and the unborn child. These ceremonies can include Seemantham and Valaikaapu, which are traditionally held during the seventh or eighth month of pregnancy.

Setting up the Kalasham

One of the important elements of the ceremony is the setting up of the Kalasham, a sacred vessel that holds water and is decorated as part of the ritual. It is considered a symbol of auspiciousness and divine blessings. Traditional practices also involve the use of herbs and other natural ingredients. These are associated with the belief that the rituals can bring positive energy, protection and well-being to the mother and baby.

Chanting of Vedic mantras

The chanting of Vedic mantras is another important part of the ceremony. The prayers are performed to create a peaceful and spiritual atmosphere and seek the blessings of the deities for the mother and child.

Samantha also spoke about her faith in the power of traditional practices while sharing pictures from her ceremony. She wrote, “I have always had a deep respect for our traditions. I may not understand the meaning behind every ritual, but I have always believed that there is something deeper at work… in the sound of a mantra, the energy created through chanting, and the careful way the ancient practices have been passed down through generations (sic).”

The sacred bath — Udakashanthi Snanam

A significant ritual associated with the traditional ceremony is Udakashanthi Snanam, also known as Udhakasanthi Snanam. The term refers to a sacred water bath intended to bring peace and spiritual well-being.

The ritual is traditionally performed as part of the celebrations surrounding Seemantham and Valaikaapu. It is viewed as a spiritual rite of passage for the mother-to-be, with prayers seeking her mental strength, protection and blessings for the unborn child.

Adornment of the mother-to-be

After the sacred bath, the expectant mother is traditionally dressed in a new silk saree and adorned with jewellery and flowers. Fragrant jasmine flowers, or malli, are commonly associated with South Indian traditional ceremonies. Mehendi or other auspicious pastes may also be used as part of the celebrations.

Samantha’s baby shower also featured several of these traditional elements. In the pictures she shared, the actress was dressed in a bright yellow ethnic outfit with her hair left open. She completed her look with a silver choker, matching earrings and bangles.

Her husband and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru was also seen participating in the celebrations with their family members.

Samantha’s celebration offered fans a glimpse into how traditional customs continue to remain an important part of milestone ceremonies. Her caption also highlighted her personal respect for rituals and the spiritual significance she associates with them.