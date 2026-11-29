Sardaar Ji 3 OTT Release: Diljit Dosanjh’s film with Hania Aamir streams in India as Centre warns Netflix

1. Sardaar Ji 3 on OTT: Diljit Dosanjh's film with Hania Aamir gets Indian release amid fresh controversy

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Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Aamir (PC -Instagram)

Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardaar Ji 3, which could not release in Indian theatres due to its Pakistani cast, is now available to Indian viewers on OTT. The Punjabi film, featuring Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, started streaming on Chaupal on November 9, 2026. Its digital release comes amid a fresh debate over Pakistani entertainment content in India, with the Centre asking Netflix to follow its existing advisory against streaming Pakistani-origin content in the country.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has reportedly contacted Netflix directly, reminding the platform of its May 8, 2025 advisory. The development comes ahead of the global premiere of the Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, which features several popular Pakistani actors.

Centre asks Netflix to follow advisory on Pakistani content

According to NDTV sources, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked Netflix to ensure that Pakistani-origin content is not made available to subscribers in India. The communication follows complaints about the possible Indian release of Netflix’s upcoming Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The show stars Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir and Hamza Ali Abbasi. It is scheduled to premiere globally on December 4, 2026.

NDTV sources further reported that Netflix had informed the ministry in June 2025 that it had not made any Pakistani-origin film or series available to Indian subscribers. The government has now asked the streaming platform to continue following the same position.

AICWA writes to PM Modi and Netflix

The latest development comes after the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Netflix India on November 24. The association requested that Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo not be made available to Indian audiences.

It also demanded a permanent law banning Pakistani artists, productions and content across Indian cinema, television and OTT platforms.

The May 8, 2025 advisory was issued after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, which increased tensions between India and Pakistan. Through the advisory, OTT platforms and digital intermediaries operating in India were asked to discontinue Pakistani-origin content, including films, web series, songs, podcasts and other programmes, citing national security concerns.

Why did Sardaar Ji 3 skip its India theatrical release?

Sardaar Ji 3 is a Punjabi film directed by Amar Hundal. It features Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Aamir and Neeru Bajwa in lead roles.

The film became controversial in June 2025 after Hania Aamir’s casting faced objections following the Pahalgam terror attack and the tensions between India and Pakistan.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also opposed its release and urged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) not to grant the film a certificate. As a result, Sardaar Ji 3 did not release in Indian theatres and instead premiered overseas on June 27, 2025.

What did Diljit Dosanjh say about the controversy?

In September 2025, Diljit addressed the controversy during his concert in Kuala Lumpur. He clarified that the film had been shot in February 2025, before the Pahalgam terror attack.

He also compared the situation with the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match played on September 14, 2025, after the attack. Diljit pointed out that while his film was made before the incident, the cricket match took place afterwards.

More than a year after its overseas release, Sardaar Ji 3 is now streaming on an Indian OTT platform. Its arrival has brought renewed attention to the availability of Pakistani entertainment in India, especially as the Centre has reminded Netflix to follow its existing advisory.