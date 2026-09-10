Sardar 2 Twitter review: Karthi and Malavika Mohanan’s spy thriller gets mixed-to-positive reactions from netizens – Check tweets

Sardar 2 Twitter review: Karthi’s much-awaited sequel is now out. Check what viewers are saying about the Tamil action thriller on Twitter.

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Sardar 2 Twitter review (PC: IMDb)

Sardar 2 has finally reached theatres, and the first reactions from audiences are already making their way onto social media. With Karthi Sivakumar returning in the much-awaited sequel and Rajisha Vijayan, SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, and Ashika Ranganath joining the action, expectations were naturally high around the film. Early reactions suggest that viewers have plenty to say about the performances, action, and key moments from the film. Here’s what audiences are saying about Sardar 2 on Twitter.

Sardar 2 Twitter reactions

Karthi’s Sardar 2 has finally hit theatres and fans have shared their first reactions on social media. The sequel comes with lots of expectations after the success of the 2022 film Sardar (one of the highest grossing Tamil films of 2022), and early responses suggest that the new chapter has both its highs and lows.

Several viewers have praised Karthi’s performance, the action sequences, and the interval block. At the same time, others have criticised the lengthy runtime, second half and certain visual effects. One of the biggest positives in the early reactions is Karthi’s dual performance. However, the response becomes more divided when it comes to the second half.

One of the users on X wrote, “Narration is childish and unconvincing. Film is unnecessarily long”, another shared, “Action packed first half that is very technical”, another tweeted, “Bgm could have been better”, another user wrote, “Disappointing sequel. #Sardar2 follows the Part 1 template, but misses the thrill, emotion and impact.”, another tweet reads, “The pacing may feel slightly stretched in parts, but the film makes up for it with its scale, visuals, and impactful moments.”

Check reactions for Sardar 2

#Sardar2 – Review ❤️#Sardar2 Is A Spy Action Thriller That Expands The World Of The First Film With #Karthi Returning In The Lead Role. The Story Takes The Spy Mission Forward With A New Global Threat, Dangerous Enemies And A Larger Conflict Built Around Sardar’s Past️. The… pic.twitter.com/3n5418I1ps — Cinemy (@HdUpdatesMovie1) September 10, 2026

#Sardar2 Promising Ideas, Lifeless Execution! An interesting start dives straight into the story, but the over the top execution never really engages. PS Mithran comes up with a few promising ideas and a decent message, but the narration is childish and unconvincing. Film is… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) September 10, 2026

Karthi still slays the dual act and those action blocks hit. Fun spy ride for me. #Sardar2 https://t.co/5eV98SKt8x pic.twitter.com/lsXst9Gv2c — Victor (@victormodeon) September 10, 2026

#Sardar2 Interval: Info and action packed first half that is very technical in its talkie and splendid when it comes to the stunt sequences. Karthi is earnest, SJS yet to fire up fully. Production values, stunt choreography and cinematography deserve praise. pic.twitter.com/CgCQDyWt9J — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) September 10, 2026

#Sardar2 Interval

சரவெடி 1st half.. @Karthi_Offl sir sema acting..!! @iam_SJSuryah sir as usual

படம் போர் அடிக்காம பற.. பறனு.. போகுது..!! Flight fight MARANA MASS Interval Twist with Sardar Entry SEMA https://t.co/ujNPZXgExf pic.twitter.com/zCUKbScWzj — MSK (@sendil9Oskid) September 10, 2026

#Sardar2 REVIEW : A Stylish Action Entertainer With Strong Ideas! PS Mithran delivers an engaging narrative with an interesting setup, meaningful themes, and plenty of action. The film takes its story seriously and builds a solid emotional core around its characters. The… — Jashwanth Reddy (@Dir_jashwanth) September 10, 2026

#Sardar2Review – BAD!! Decent Ideas on Paper, but the execution is BORING and PATIENCE TESTING. Very little excitement throughout, and it never really feels like a proper Spy Film.#Sardar2 | #Karthi — Movies4u Official (@Movies4u_Officl) September 10, 2026

#Sardar2 Above Average ! Time Passable Movie ! Decent watchable ! — Jeya Talkies (@JeyaTalkies) September 10, 2026

1st Half : Good Characterisations

Movie goes on point

Excellent Intervel

BGM Sardaaar ⚠️ 2nd Half : FanBoy SJ Surya

Old Sardar

Narshima Swamy Avatar Climax : Impact Medic , Dolo Verdict : SARDAR BUSTER

Rating : 3 / 5 #Sardar2 #Karthi #Sardar2Review — R E D D Y (@Reddy_Talk) September 10, 2026

#Sardar2 Review : A very disappointing sequel. #Sardar2 follows the Part 1 template, but misses the thrill, emotion and impact. The story deals with an important social issue. But the screenplay is too predictable. Even the spy scenes and action portions fail to create… — Thyview (@Thyview) September 10, 2026

#Sardar2 second off vera level

Climax

Karthi and sj suriya

Overall Blockbuster — rohit sharma ❤️ (@auramanpuig) September 10, 2026

About Sardar 2 plot

Sardar 2 is the sequel to Karthi’s 2022 spy thriller Sardar. Directed by PS Mithran, the film continues the spy-action world created in the first part while expanding the story on a larger scale. According to IMDb, the plot of the story, “Follows spy Sardar’s origin story in flashback while his son Inspector Vijay confronts a villain known as Black Dagger in the present day.”

Karthi once again appears in a dual role, and the sequel brings a new conflict into the franchise. The film combines espionage, action, and drama, with the story moving through a high-stakes mission.

Sardar 2 cast

Karthi leads the film in the dual role, while SJ Suryah plays the antagonist. The cast also includes Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, and Rajisha Vijayan in important roles, along with Yogi Babu. PS Mithran has directed the film, with Sam CS composing the music. George C Williams has handled cinematography, while Vijay Velukutty is the editor. The film is produced by Prince Pictures and IVY Entertainment.

For now, Sardar 2 is receiving a mixed response from audiences. Karthi’s performance and the action appear to be the strongest talking points. More audience reactions are expected as the film gets wider theatrical screenings.