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Sardar 2 Twitter review: Karthi and Malavika Mohanan’s spy thriller gets mixed-to-positive reactions from netizens – Check tweets

Sardar 2 Twitter review: Karthi’s much-awaited sequel is now out. Check what viewers are saying about the Tamil action thriller on Twitter.

Written by: Alice Topno
Published: September 10, 2026, 12:48 PM IST
Sardar 2 Twitter review: Karthi and Malavika Mohanan's spy thriller gets mixed-to-positive reactions from netizens - Check tweets
Sardar 2 Twitter review (PC: IMDb)

Sardar 2 has finally reached theatres, and the first reactions from audiences are already making their way onto social media. With Karthi Sivakumar returning in the much-awaited sequel and Rajisha Vijayan, SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, and Ashika Ranganath joining the action, expectations were naturally high around the film. Early reactions suggest that viewers have plenty to say about the performances, action, and key moments from the film. Here’s what audiences are saying about Sardar 2 on Twitter.  

Sardar 2 Twitter reactions  

Karthi’s Sardar 2 has finally hit theatres and fans have shared their first reactions on social media. The sequel comes with lots of expectations after the success of the 2022 film Sardar (one of the highest grossing Tamil films of 2022), and early responses suggest that the new chapter has both its highs and lows.  

Read more: Made for Rs 100 crore, this movie didn’t even recover its budget, earned only Rs …, but is now trending on Netflix, movie is …

Several viewers have praised Karthi’s performance, the action sequences, and the interval block. At the same time, others have criticised the lengthy runtime, second half and certain visual effects. One of the biggest positives in the early reactions is Karthi’s dual performance. However, the response becomes more divided when it comes to the second half.  

One of the users on X wrote, “Narration is childish and unconvincing. Film is unnecessarily long”, another shared, “Action packed first half that is very technical”, another tweeted, “Bgm could have been better”, another user wrote, “Disappointing sequel. #Sardar2 follows the Part 1 template, but misses the thrill, emotion and impact.”, another tweet reads, “The pacing may feel slightly stretched in parts, but the film makes up for it with its scale, visuals, and impactful moments.” 

Check reactions for Sardar 2

About Sardar 2 plot 

Sardar 2 is the sequel to Karthi’s 2022 spy thriller Sardar. Directed by PS Mithran, the film continues the spy-action world created in the first part while expanding the story on a larger scale. According to IMDb, the plot of the story, “Follows spy Sardar’s origin story in flashback while his son Inspector Vijay confronts a villain known as Black Dagger in the present day.” 

Karthi once again appears in a dual role, and the sequel brings a new conflict into the franchise. The film combines espionage, action, and drama, with the story moving through a high-stakes mission. 

Sardar 2 cast 

Karthi leads the film in the dual role, while SJ Suryah plays the antagonist. The cast also includes Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, and Rajisha Vijayan in important roles, along with Yogi Babu. PS Mithran has directed the film, with Sam CS composing the music. George C Williams has handled cinematography, while Vijay Velukutty is the editor. The film is produced by Prince Pictures and IVY Entertainment. 

For now, Sardar 2 is receiving a mixed response from audiences. Karthi’s performance and the action appear to be the strongest talking points. More audience reactions are expected as the film gets wider theatrical screenings.  

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is an Entertainment journalist at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Hollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she br ... Read More

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