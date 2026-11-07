Scene box office collection day 1: Suriya-Naslen starrer beats Karuppu, Vishwanath and Sons opening day records, earns Rs…

Suriya and Naslen's latest collaboration has drawn attention at the box office, with its first-day performance surpassing the opening figures of some of the actors' previous films.

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Suriya-Naslen film gets a blockbuster start (PC: Twitter)

The Diwali festive season has brought several moviegoers to theatres, and a new Tamil release titled Scene has started its journey with a good response. The film brings together actors from the Tamil and Malayalam film industries and marks an important step for its director. With a popular cast and an interesting story, it has managed to attract audiences on its first day. Its opening numbers have also put it among the notable Tamil releases this year. Now, all eyes are on how the film performs during its first weekend and whether it can continue to bring audiences to theatres.

Scene box office collection day 1

Suriya and Naslen’s Scene collected Rs 19.15 crore net in India on its opening day as per Sacnilk. The film also stars Nazriya Nazim and has earned more than Suriya’s previous releases Karuppu and Vishwanath and Sons on their first days. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 22.25 crore. The film has also performed well in overseas markets, where it collected Rs 12 crore. With this, its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 34.25 crore.

Tamil version leads the collection

The Tamil version brought in most of the film’s opening-day earnings. It collected Rs 16.15 crore from 4,878 shows. The Telugu version earned Rs 3 crore from 1,289 shows. Together, both versions recorded 6,167 shows across India on Day 1. The numbers show that the film has received a strong response from Tamil audiences. Its Tamil version has contributed a major share of the total India collection, while the Telugu version has also added to its opening figures.

Scene records 61.87% occupancy on Day 1

Scene recorded an overall occupancy of 61.87% for its Tamil version on the first day. Morning shows had 52.38% occupancy, while afternoon shows recorded 50.62%. The numbers increased during the evening, with occupancy reaching 60.69%. Night shows performed the best at 83.77%.

The film saw better audience turnout as the day progressed. The strong night-show occupancy is a positive sign for its box office run. With the Diwali weekend underway, the film will now look to maintain this response over the next few days.

Suriya’s Scene beats Karuppu and Vishwanath and Sons

With its first-day collection of Rs 19.15 crore, Scene has beaten the opening records of Suriya’s two earlier releases this year. RJ Balaji’s Karuppu had collected Rs 15.50 crore on its opening day in May. Its Tamil version earned Rs 13.10 crore, while the Telugu version contributed Rs 2.40 crore.

Vishwanath and Sons, helmed by Venky Atluri and released in August, opened with Rs 15.35 crore. The film collected Rs 9.15 crore from Tamil and Rs 6.20 crore from Telugu. Scene has managed to go past both these films with its opening-day numbers.

What is Scene about?

Written and directed by Malayalam filmmaker Jithu Madhavan, Scene marks his debut in Tamil cinema. Apart from Suriya, Naslen and Nazriya, it also stars Anandaraj, Lal, Rajpriyan, Suresh Mathiyalagan and Gajaraj. The music has been composed by Sushin Shyam.