Scene box office collection day 13: Suriya’s film crosses Rs 250 crore worldwide, beats Good Bad Ugly

Suriya's latest film has added another achievement to its theatrical run, strengthening its position among the notable Tamil releases of the year.

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Suriya film races past Rs 250 crore worldwide (PC: Twitter)

Suriya‘s latest theatrical release, Scene, has managed to hold audience interest even as its daily collections have started slowing down. The action-comedy arrived in cinemas on November 6 and has enjoyed a strong run across domestic and international markets. Its performance has also brought it into a close race with some of the biggest Tamil releases in recent times. After a successful first week and a decent second weekend, the film is now moving through its second week with a steady contribution to its overall box-office total.

Scene crosses Rs 25o mark crore worldwide on day 13

According to Sacnilk, Scene collected Rs 2.65 crore net in India on its 13th day, November 18. This was an 8.6 per cent drop compared to Tuesday’s Rs 2.90 crore. With this, the film’s total domestic net collection has reached Rs 145.05 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 168.50 crore.

The film’s worldwide gross has climbed to Rs 256.50 crore, including Rs 88 crore from overseas markets. It has also surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly, which earned Rs 248.25 crore during its 50-day theatrical run.

Scene box office collection day 13 breakdown

The film’s first seven days brought in Rs 111.70 crore net in India. During the first six days of its second week, it added another Rs 33.35 crore. Its second weekend provided a boost, with collections of Rs 9.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 9.30 crore on Sunday.

However, the numbers came down after the weekend. The film collected Rs 3 crore on Monday followed by Rs 2.90 crore on Tuesday and Rs 2.65 crore on Wednesday. On day 13, it recorded an occupancy of 17.7 per cent across 3,962 shows in India. Its cumulative show count has reached 63,998.

Tamil and Telugu versions contribute to collections

The Tamil version remains the biggest contributor to the film’s domestic earnings. It has collected Rs 116 crore net so far, accounting for around 80 per cent of the India net total. The Telugu version has added Rs 29.05 crore. Overseas markets have also played an important role in the film’s overall performance. With Rs 88 crore coming from international territories, overseas earnings account for around 34.3 per cent of its worldwide gross.

About Scene

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene stars Suriya alongside Nazriya Nazim, Naslen and Tovino Thomas in a special cameo appearance. The film marks Jithu Madhavan and Naslen’s debut in Tamil cinema. The action-comedy was released in theatres on November 6, 2026.

The year 2026 proved to be a profitable one for Suriya, with the actor featuring in three films — Karuppu, Vishwanath and Sons and Scene. All three releases performed well at the box office, taking his combined worldwide collection beyond Rs 775 crore. Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji, earned Rs 310.12 crore worldwide, followed by Rs 209.46 crore for Vishwanath and Sons, helmed by Venky Atluri.