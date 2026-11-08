Scene box office collection day 2: Suriya, Nazriya Nazim and Naslen starrer continues its strong run, earns Rs…

Suriya's latest collaboration with Nazriya Nazim and Naslen has added another chapter to his 2026 film run, with the second day bringing fresh updates from the ticket window.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/regional/scene-box-office-collection-day-2-suriya-nazriya-nazim-and-naslen-starrer-continues-its-strong-run-earns-rs-8543155/ Copy

Suriya-Naslen starrer maintains momentum (PC: Twitter)

The festive weekend has turned out to be an important period for Tamil cinema, with several big releases competing for audience attention at theatres. Among them, Suriya‘s latest film titled Scene has managed to maintain its pace after opening to a positive response. The crime thriller has brought together an interesting cast and a mix of suspense, action and humour. It also marks a special release for Nazriya Nazim and Naslen, who have returned to Tamil cinema and made their debut in the language, respectively. With the film now entering its first Sunday, its box office performance is drawing attention.

Scene box office collection day 2

As per Sacnilk, Scene collected Rs 20.35 crore net across all languages in India on its second day, Saturday, November 7. This marks a 6.3 per cent increase over its opening-day collection of Rs 19.15 crore. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 39.50 crore. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 45.90 crore.

The Tamil version contributed Rs 16.50 crore from 4,324 shows on Day 2, while the Telugu version earned Rs 3.85 crore from 1,363 shows. The film recorded an overall Tamil occupancy of 70.06 per cent. Morning shows registered 50.85 per cent occupancy, while afternoon and evening shows recorded 73.23 per cent and 72.46 per cent respectively. Night shows performed better, with occupancy reaching 83.69 per cent.

Scene worldwide box office collection

The film has also recorded a strong response in overseas markets. It earned an estimated Rs 18 crore overseas on its second day, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 35.75 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 81.65 crore after two days.

Sacnilk estimates that around 14.98 lakh tickets were sold on Saturday, taking the total number of tickets sold across its two-day run to approximately 29.30 lakh. Overseas figures are estimates and may change.

Scene box office clash with Ramayana

Scene is facing competition from Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra‘s grandiose Ramayana, which also arrived in theatres on November 5. However, the Tamil film has maintained a strong position in its home market. The dubbed version of Ramayana has not made a significant impact in the Tamil market so far, allowing Scene to attract local audiences.

How does Scene compare with Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons?

Scene is Suriya’s third theatrical release of 2026 after Suriya’s previous box office hits, Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons. On their respective second days, Karuppu collected Rs 24.15 crore in India, taking its two-day total to Rs 39.65 crore. Vishwanath & Sons earned Rs 22.25 crore on Day 2, with its two-day total reaching Rs 37.60 crore. Scene has moved ahead of Vishwanath & Sons, helmed by Venky Atluri, in its two-day total but remains slightly behind RJ Balaji’s Karuppu.

About the film Scene

Written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene features Suriya as Inbaraaj, a police officer whose arrival at a prison leads to unusual developments. He is drawn into an investigation after a secret comes to light. The film also stars Nazriya Nazim, marking her return to Tamil cinema after 12 years and Naslen, making his Tamil debut. Anandaraj, Lal, Rajpriyan, Suresh Mathiyalagan and Gajaraj are also part of the cast, with two surprising cameos in the film.