Scene box office collection Day 3: After Karuppu, Vishwanath and Sons, Suriya delivers third Rs 100 crore hit of 2026, worldwide earns Rs…

Suriya's Scene has enjoyed a strong opening weekend at the box office. The Tamil action-comedy collected Rs 23.25 crore in India on Day 3 and crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide.

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Scene box office collection Day 3 (PC: IMDb)

Suriya has another reason to celebrate this year. After delivering successful films earlier in 2026, the actor is back in theatres with his latest release, Scene. The film has opened to a positive response from audiences and is enjoying a strong run during the festive period. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the Tamil action-comedy has managed to attract moviegoers across different markets. Its opening weekend has been particularly encouraging, with the film showing growth in its daily collections. Now, let’s take a look at how much Scene earned on its third day and how it performed at the worldwide box office.

Scene box office collection Day 3

Suriya’s Scene witnessed a jump in its box office collection on Sunday. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 23.25 crore net in India on Day 3 across 6,001 shows. This was a 14.3 per cent increase compared to its second-day collection of Rs 20.35 crore.

With Sunday’s earnings, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 62.75 crore and is India gross collection stands at Rs 72.90 crore. The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to the film’s domestic earnings. It collected Rs 19.25 crore net on Day 3, while the Telugu version added Rs 4 crore.

The film also recorded an overall occupancy of 70.7 per cent across India. The positive trend suggests that audience interest has remained strong throughout the opening weekend.

Here is a look at Scene India box office performance:

Scene box office collection Day 1: Rs 19.15 crore

Scene box office collection Day 2: Rs 20.35 crore

Scene box office collection Day 3: Rs 23.25 crore

Scene total India net collection: Rs 62.75 crore

Scene worldwide box office collection Day 3

Scene has also performed well in overseas markets. The film earned Rs 10 crore from international markets on its Day 3, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 43.75 crore.

According to Sacnilk, Scene’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 116.65 crore in just three days. With this, Suriya’s latest release has crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone during its opening weekend.

The film’s performance is particularly encouraging as it marks another successful theatrical release for the actor in 2026. His earlier releases, Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons, also enjoyed strong box office runs.

Suriya thanks fans for their overwhelming love to Scene

Amid the film’s impressive box office performance, Suriya took a moment to thank audiences for their support. The actor shared a photograph with his wife Jyothika on social media and expressed gratitude for the love coming his way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suriya Sivakumar (@actorsuriya)

In his message, he wrote, “Our hearts are full of gratitude! The love and warmth you have shown #SCENE, across languages & borders, means the world to our Team, Jo & me. Thank you for coming to the theatres with so much trust. Your love gives us the courage to keep exploring our horizons. Forever grateful!”

The actor’s note came as Scene continued to receive a positive response from moviegoers. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, known for Aavesham, the film features Suriya alongside Nazriya Nazim, Naslen, Lal and Anandraj.