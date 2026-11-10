Scene box office collection Day 4: Suriya and Naslen action comedy sees dip, nears Rs 150 globally

Suriya-starrer Scene continues its impressive box office run on Day 4. The film collected Rs 21.25 crore net in India on Monday. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film is inching closer to the Rs 150 crore milestone worldwide.

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Scene box office collection Day 4 (PC: Instagram)

Suriya’s latest release, Scene, continues to perform well at the box office. After enjoying a strong opening weekend, the Tamil action comedy faced its first Monday test. Although the film witnessed a slight dip in domestic collections, it managed to maintain a healthy run and moved closer to two major milestones. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film also stars Nazriya Nazim and Naslen in important roles. With audiences continuing to visit theatres, all eyes are now on whether the film can cross the Rs 150 crore mark worldwide. Here’s how much Scene collected at the box office on Day 4 in India and worldwide.

Scene box office collection Day 4

Scene collected Rs 21.25 crore net in India on Day 4 across 5,801 shows. The film recorded a decline of around 10.1 per cent compared to its Sunday collection of Rs 23.65 crore, according to Sacnilk. Despite the drop, its Monday performance remained strong.

The film opened in theatres with Rs 19.15 crore on Friday (Day 1), followed by Rs 20.35 crore on Saturday (Day 2). It witnessed further growth on Sunday, earning Rs 23.65 crore. With its latest earnings, Scene has collected Rs 84.40 crore net and Rs 98.05 crore gross in India in its first four days.

The Tamil version continues to contribute the biggest share to its domestic earnings. On Monday, it earned Rs 17.85 crore, while the Telugu version added Rs 3.40 crore.

Scene worldwide box office collection Day 4

Suriya’s film has also delivered an impressive performance in overseas markets. As per Sacnilk estimates, Scene earned Rs 5 crore overseas on its fourth day, taking its total overseas collection to Rs 51.50 crore.

With Rs 98.05 crore gross from India and Rs 51.50 crore from overseas markets, the film’s worldwide box office collection stands at Rs 149.55 crore after four days. It is now just a step away from entering the Rs 150 crore worldwide club.

The film’s overseas performance has played an important role in its overall box office journey. Its consistent collections across markets have helped it maintain momentum even after the opening weekend. However, the coming weekdays will be important in determining how strongly it continues its theatrical run.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suriya Sivakumar (@actorsuriya)

About Scene

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene is a Tamil action comedy featuring Suriya, Nazriya Nazim and Naslen in lead roles. The film also stars Anandraj, Lal, and Raj Priyan. It is produced by Jyotika and Suriya under the banner of 2D Entertainment.

The film has received attention for bringing together an interesting combination of action and comedy. Its theatrical performance has also added another successful chapter to Suriya’s 2026 box office run. The actor has already had a strong year with Karuppu, and Vishwanath & Sons, and now Scene is adding to that momentum.

The film is also competing for audience attention with Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which arrived in theatres around the same time.