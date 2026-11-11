Scene box office collection day 5: Suriya starrer faces weekday slowdown, inches towards Rs 100 crore mark

Starring Suriya alongside Nazriya Nazim and Naslen, the action-drama film has completed its first five days in cinemas with a notable worldwide total.

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Suriya's Tamil film nears Rs 100 crore in India (PC: Twitter)

After a strong opening weekend, Scene has started seeing a drop in its daily box office earnings. The Tamil film, led by Suriya, witnessed a noticeable slowdown on Tuesday as it entered its fifth day in theatres. However, its overall collection remains impressive and the film is now close to reaching another major milestone in India. The movie has also performed well in overseas markets, adding to its worldwide total. Despite the weekday dip, Scene continues to attract audiences and has maintained a strong position during its first week at the box office.

Scene box office collection day 5

According to Sacnilk, Scene collected Rs 12.85 crore net in India on Day 5, Tuesday, November 10. The film recorded a 40% drop compared to its previous day’s collection of Rs 21.40 crore. Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 97.40 crore while the India gross collection stands at Rs 113.15 crore.

The Tamil version contributed Rs 10.35 crore from 3,888 shows. Meanwhile, the Telugu version earned Rs 2.50 crore from 1,436 shows. The film recorded a combined total of 5,324 shows across both languages on Tuesday.

Scene worldwide box office collection

Scene has also added a considerable amount to its earnings from overseas markets. The film collected Rs 6 crore overseas on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 61.25 crore. With its domestic and international earnings combined, the film’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 174.40 crore. This is a notable figure for the film, especially as it continues its theatrical run during the weekdays. Its India net collection is also just a few crores away from crossing the Rs 100 crore mark.

Scene box office occupancy on Day 5

Despite the decline in daily earnings, Scene recorded a decent audience turnout on Tuesday. The film registered an overall occupancy of 57.52% across its Tamil version. Morning shows recorded 42.85% occupancy while afternoon shows reached 60.23%.

The evening shows registered 63.62% occupancy and night shows recorded 63.38%. These figures indicate that the film continued to attract viewers later in the day, even after its collections dropped compared to Monday.

What is the budget of Scene?

Scene has reportedly been made on a budget of Rs 50 crore. With its worldwide gross collection reaching Rs 174.40 crore, the film has earned considerably more than its reported production budget.

However, box office gross collections are different from the amount recovered by producers, as theatrical revenue is shared among distributors and exhibitors and it will be interesting to see whether Scene can challenge the staggering number of Suriya previous mega blockbuster Karuppu, which earned in its total lifetime run Rs 310.12 crore as per Sacnilk.

Who stars in Scene?

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene features Suriya as DSP Inbaraj ‘Inba’ Irudhayaraj IPS, an unusual police officer who is forced to revisit a mysterious case from his past. The film also stars Nazriya Nazim and Naslen in key roles. It marks the first collaboration between Suriya and Jithu Madhavan.