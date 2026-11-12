Scene box office collection day 6: Suriya, Naslen starrer records massive dip, check earnings

After a strong start at the theatres, the Suriya and Naslen starrer has crossed an important domestic milestone. Here's a look at how the film performed during its first six days.

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Suriya-Naslen film struggles to maintain momentum (PC: Twitter)

The Diwali weekend brought several big releases to theatres, with audiences getting a mix of films across languages. Among them, Suriya, Naslen and Nazriya Nazim‘s Tamil action comedy Scene managed to attract moviegoers from its opening day. The film started its theatrical journey on a strong note and continued to draw audiences over the weekend. However, weekday collections have shown a different trend. With competition from other grand release and the audience response changing after the first few days, the film’s box office journey has entered an important phase.

Scene box office collection day 6

According to Sacnilk, Scene collected Rs 8.05 crore net in India on Wednesday, November 11. The figure marks a 37.4 per cent drop compared to Tuesday’s Rs 12.85 crore. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 105.45 crore in six days. Its domestic gross collection stands at Rs 122.50 crore.

The film recorded an opening of Rs 19.15 crore net in India. It then saw growth over the weekend, earning Rs 20.35 crore on Saturday and Rs 23.65 crore on Sunday. Although the numbers remained strong on Monday with Rs 21.40 crore, the film witnessed a sharper fall on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Scene day-wise box office collection and occupancy

Here is a look at the film’s India net collection and overall occupancy during its first six days, as per Sacnilk:

Day 1, Friday: Rs 19.15 crore | 55 per cent occupancy

Rs 19.15 crore | 55 per cent occupancy Day 2, Saturday: Rs 20.35 crore | 62.5 per cent occupancy

Rs 20.35 crore | 62.5 per cent occupancy Day 3, Sunday: Rs 23.65 crore | 70.7 per cent occupancy

Rs 23.65 crore | 70.7 per cent occupancy Day 4, Monday: Rs 21.40 crore | 65.9 per cent occupancy

Rs 21.40 crore | 65.9 per cent occupancy Day 5, Tuesday: Rs 12.85 crore | 45 per cent occupancy

Rs 12.85 crore | 45 per cent occupancy Day 6, Wednesday: Rs 8.05 crore | 30.9 per cent occupancy

On Wednesday, the Tamil version earned Rs 6.15 crore from 3,844 shows, while the Telugu version collected Rs 1.90 crore across 1,450 shows. The film’s overall occupancy also reflected the weekday slowdown, with the numbers falling to 30.9 per cent.

Scene worldwide box office collection

Scene has also maintained a strong run in overseas markets. On Day 6, the film collected an estimated Rs 4 crore gross internationally, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 66 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 188.50 crore.

The film reportedly carries a production budget of around Rs 50 crore. Based on its current box office figures, it has comfortably recovered that amount and is performing strongly in theatres. Overseas figures are estimates and may change as updated numbers come in.

Scene faces competition from Ramayana: Part 1

Despite its impressive overall earnings, Scene is facing competition from Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra‘s Ramayana: Part 1, which has also been attracting audiences during the festive period. The competition could affect its weekday footfall as viewers have more than one major release to choose from.

For Suriya, however, 2026 has been a positive year at the box office. Karuppu emerged as a blockbuster, while Vishwanath & Sons also performed well. Scene’s strong theatrical run adds another successful release to his year.