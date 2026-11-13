Scene box office collection day 7: Suriya scores hat-trick as film enters Rs 200 crore club worldwide, beats Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu

With its first-week performance, the Suriya starrer has added another major achievement to the actor's box-office record and strengthened its position among successful Tamil releases.

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Suriya scores big as film crosses Thunivu's worldwide collection (PC: IMDb)

Suriya is having a strong year at the box office, with his latest release adding another major achievement to his filmography. The actor has delivered a series of successful films in 2026 and his latest outing, Scene, is continuing that run. The Tamil film has drawn audiences across India and overseas, with its first week bringing encouraging numbers. Its performance has also put Suriya in a special position among Tamil actors this year. As the film enters its second weekend, its worldwide earnings have become a major talking point among fans and trade observers.

Scene box office collection day 7

On its seventh day, Scene earned Rs 6.10 crore net in India across 5,062 shows. The Tamil version contributed Rs 4.50 crore from 3,643 shows, while the Telugu version added Rs 1.60 crore through 1,419 shows. The latest figure marks a 24.2 per cent drop compared with its Day 6 collection of Rs 8.05 crore.

With this, the film’s total domestic net collection has reached Rs 111.55 crore. Its India gross stands at Rs 129.60 crore. The film also continued to perform in overseas markets, earning Rs 4 crore on Day 7. Its overseas gross total now stands at Rs 71 crore, taking its worldwide collection to Rs 200.60 crore.

Suriya delivers three Rs 200 crore films in 2026

The latest achievement makes Scene Suriya’s third film of 2026 to cross Rs 200 crore worldwide. His earlier releases, Karuppu and Vishwanath and Sons, also reached the milestone. Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji, earned around Rs 310.12 crore worldwide, while Venky Atluri‘s family drama collected around Rs 209.46 crore.

This makes Suriya the first Tamil actor to deliver three films that have crossed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide in the same year. The achievement adds to an impressive run for the actor.

Scene crosses Rs 200 crore worldwide, beats Thunivu

Scene has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide within seven days of its theatrical release. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 200.60 crore globally, moving past Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, which finished its worldwide run with Rs 200 crore. The Suriya starrer has achieved the milestone in just a week, while Ajith’s film took 44 days to reach its lifetime total.

With this achievement, Scene has several major box-office targets ahead. It is now looking to surpass Ajith Kumar’s Viswasam, which collected Rs 204.26 crore worldwide, followed by Suriya’s own Vishwanath and Sons. Beyond these films, the next benchmarks include Thalapathy Vijay, now Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph, Vijay‘s Beast at Rs 216.58 crore and Master at Rs 223 crore worldwide.

Mahesh Babu and Atlee praise Scene

The film has also received appreciation from members of the industry. Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu praised Suriya’s performance and appreciated the work of Nazriya Nazim, Naslen and director Jithu Madhavan. Filmmaker Atlee Kumar also shared positive comments, calling the film an entertaining theatrical experience and praising the performances.