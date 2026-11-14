Scene box office collection day 8: Suriya, Naslen’s film scores another major milestone, surpasses Vishwanath and Sons, check earnings

Starring Suriya and Naslen, Scene continues to attract attention at the ticket windows as its latest earnings add another achievement to its theatrical journey.

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Suriya's film records its lowest daily haul yet surpasses Vishwanath and Sons (PC: Twitter)

Suriya and Naslen‘s Scene continues its theatrical journey with another notable box office achievement. The Tamil crime comedy has maintained a strong overall run since its Diwali release and has now crossed a significant worldwide collection milestone. However, its latest daily figures indicate that the pace has eased as it moves further into its second week. Despite the dip in domestic earnings, the film has managed to add another achievement to its box office record.

Scene box office collection day 8

Scene collected Rs 6 crore net in India on its eighth day, Friday, November 13, according to Sacnilk. This is its lowest single-day collection since release. The film witnessed a 4% decline compared with its Day 7 earnings of Rs 6.25 crore. Its Day 8 collection came from 4,049 shows across Tamil and Telugu versions.

The Tamil version contributed Rs 4.40 crore from 2,923 shows while the Telugu version earned Rs 1.60 crore through 1,126 shows. With these earnings, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 117.70 crore. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 136.70 crore.

Scene worldwide box office collection crosses Rs 200 crore

While the domestic collections have slowed down, Scene has delivered an impressive performance in overseas markets. The film collected Rs 4 crore overseas on Day 8, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 74.50 crore.

With its India gross of Rs 136.70 crore and overseas earnings of Rs 74.50 crore, the film’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 211.20 crore. This means Suriya and Naslen’s film has successfully entered the Rs 200 crore worldwide club within eight days of its theatrical release.

Scene beats Suriya’s Vishwanath and Sons at the worldwide box office

Suriya and Naslen’s Scene has achieved another significant milestone by surpassing the lifetime worldwide collection of Suriya’s previous 2026 release, Vishwanath and Sons. According to Sacnilk, the latter had accumulated Rs 209.46 crore worldwide during its 49-day theatrical run. Scene has moved ahead of that figure within just eight days of its release, with its worldwide gross reaching Rs 211.20 crore.

Scene box office performance and occupancy on Day 8

Scene opened its theatrical run with Rs 19.15 crore on its first day. The film witnessed an improvement on Sunday, collecting Rs 23.65 crore, which remains its highest single-day collection so far. It continued its strong run on Monday with Rs 21.40 crore, with the Diwali holiday contributing to the business.

The film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide during its initial days and maintained a healthy pace throughout its first week. However, the beginning of its second week brought a noticeable slowdown in daily collections.

As per the reported Tamil occupancy figures, Scene recorded an overall occupancy of 33.87% on Day 8. Morning shows registered 19.31% occupancy while afternoon shows recorded 28%. The numbers improved during the evening with 38.15% occupancy before reaching 50% during night shows.

About the film Scene

Scene is a 2026 Tamil crime comedy directed and written by Jithu Madhavan. The film features Suriya and Naslen in lead roles alongside Nazriya Nazim. Anandaraj, Lal, Rajpriyan, Suresh Mathiyalagan and Gajaraj are also part of the supporting cast. The film was released on November 6, 2026, during the Diwali festive period and received largely positive responses from critics.