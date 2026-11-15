Scene box office collection Day 9: Suriya, Naslen starrer gains momentum, beats Thalapathy Vijay’s Master

Scene box office collection Day 9: Suriya's Scene has witnessed a strong jump at the box office on Day 9. After a slow second Friday, the Jithu Madhavan directorial collected Rs 9.50 crore in India, taking its worldwide earnings past Rs 227 crore.

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Scene box office collection Day 9 (PC: IMDb)

A film’s second weekend often gives a clearer picture of how well it is connecting with audiences after the initial release excitement. For Suriya’s latest release, Scene, the first few days brought impressive numbers, but its collections gradually slowed during the weekdays. The film then witnessed another change in its box office journey on Saturday. With audiences returning to theatres during the second weekend, the Tamil-Telugu action comedy has managed to improve its daily earnings. The latest figures are particularly important for the makers as the film continues to build its theatrical business in India and overseas.

Scene box office collection Day 9

Scene collected Rs 9.50 crore net in India on Day 9 and saw 58.3% rise compared to its Day 8 collection of Rs 6 crore, according to Sacnilk’s estimates. The increase suggests that the Suriya starrer received a better response from moviegoers during its second Saturday.

With this latest collection, the film’s total India net earnings have reached Rs 127.20 crore and India gross collection stands at Rs 147.75 crore.

The Tamil version contributed the biggest share of the Day 9 collection, earning Rs 7.25 crore and the Telugu version added Rs 2.25 crore to the total. The film was screened across 4309 shows in India on Day 9. The second Saturday growth has given Scene some momentum after a steady decline in daily collections during the weekdays.

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Scene worldwide box office collection Day 9

Scene has also maintained a strong presence in overseas markets. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 5 crore from international markets on Day 9. With this, its total overseas gross collection has reached Rs 79.50 crore.

Adding its domestic and overseas earnings, Scene’s worldwide box office collection now stands at Rs 227.25 crore after nine days in theatres, surpassing Thalapathy Vijay’s Master, which collected Rs 223 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. With this achievement, Scene has emerged as a major box-office success, further strengthening its position with a strong second-weekend performance.

Scene box office collection: Tamil version leads domestic earnings

The Tamil version continues to contribute the largest share of Scene’s domestic collection. In the first nine days, it earned Rs 102.85 crore net, accounting for around 80.9 per cent of the film’s total India net earnings. The Telugu version collected Rs 24.35 crore during the same period.

Tamil Nadu remained the biggest market for the film on Day 9, contributing Rs 5.25 crore in gross earnings. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together added Rs 2.50 crore, while Kerala contributed Rs 1.85 crore. Karnataka brought in another Rs 1.25 crore.

The overseas business has also contributed well to the film’s overall earnings. Its international performance, along with the collections from Tamil Nadu and other Indian markets, has helped it maintain a strong position at the box office.

Scene is now heading into its second Sunday. Its next few days will be important in determining whether it can maintain the momentum gained on Saturday.