Scene: Suriya thanks Tovino Thomas for saying yes to cameo appearance, praises Malayalam cinema connection

Suriya has shared his appreciation for the actor's contribution to the film, which also features a quirky and menacing character named Victor.

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Suriya calls Scene a love letter to Malayalam cinema (PC: Twitter)

Suriya‘s latest film Scene has brought together several familiar faces from the Malayalam film industry. While the crime comedy thriller features a strong ensemble cast, one special appearance remained a surprise for audiences until the film’s release. Tovino Thomas plays an unusual character in the film and has received appreciation from Suriya for joining the project. As the film continues its theatrical run, the actor has shared a special message thanking Tovino and the Malayalam film industry’s team for being part of the project.

What did Suriya say about Tovino Thomas’ cameo in Scene?

As Scene entered its second weekend in theatres, the makers released a promotional video introducing Tovino Thomas’ character Victor. Suriya shared the video on X and expressed his gratitude to the actor for accepting the special appearance.

In his post, Suriya wrote, “Dear @ttovino, I can’t thank you enough for being our Victor. The love and generosity with which you came on board means more to me than words can express.”

Tovino plays Victor, a quirky yet menacing perfume serial killer. His character adds an interesting twist to the film’s crime-driven storyline. One of the notable moments involving Victor features a tense confrontation with Suriya’s character inside a jail. Their interaction becomes an important part of the events that follow.

Suriya calls Scene a love letter to Malayalam cinema

Suriya also acknowledged the contribution of the Malayalam film industry’s artists and technicians. He thanked his co-stars and the creative team who came together for Jithu Madhavan‘s Tamil directorial venture.

In the same post, the actor described Scene as a little love letter to Malayalam cinema. He wrote, “And to all my wonderful co actors, technicians and creative minds from the Malayalam film industry, thank you for being with us on #Scene. It’s our little love letter to Malayalam Cinema!”

The film features several Malayalam actors including Nazriya Nazim, Naslen and Tovino Thomas. It also marks Naslen’s Tamil debut. For director Jithu Madhavan, Scene is his first Tamil film after making a name for himself with Malayalam cult classic projects such as Romancham and Aavesham.

See complete post of Suriya here

Dear @ttovino , I can’t thank you enough for being our Victor. The love and generosity with which you came on board means more to me than words can express. ❤️ And to all my wonderful co actors, technicians and creative minds from the Malayalam film industry, thank you for being with us on #Scene. It’s our little love letter to Malayalam Cinema! #JithuMadhavan #Jyotika #NazriyaFahadh #Naslen @sushintdt #VineethAugustian #AjmalSabu #JayshreeDamodharan @rajsekarpandian @ZhagaramOffl @2D_ENTPVTLTD @SakthiFilmFctry @SonyMusicSouth — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) November 14, 2026

What is Scene about?

Scene follows DSP Inbaraj, played by Suriya, a police officer dealing with deteriorating eyesight. Although his medical condition forces him to step away from active police duties, he remains determined to investigate a series of murders. Directed and written by Jithu Madhavan, the film blends crime, comedy and thriller elements. The story brings together an unusual set of characters and takes the audience through a series of unexpected developments.

Scene box office performance and sequel update

Scene has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in worldwide gross collections within its first week of release. The film has also moved ahead of Suriya’s previous release Vishwanath and Sons at the worldwide box office. Meanwhile, discussions about a possible sequel have also emerged following the film’s theatrical success. However, Jithu Madhavan has dismissed rumours about a sequel being in development.